Inside this cleverly styled Georgian home for sale in village near Pontefract

The Manor House is a stunning village property with four reception rooms and six bedrooms, including two with en suites.

Wrought iron electric gates lead in to the grounds of the stone-built house with climbing florals and landscaped grounds that include a private rear garden.

A striking entrance hallway with Victorian-style mosaic tiles leads in past the winder staircase to the breakfast kitchen.

To the front are the dining room and lounge, with wooden panelling and window shutters.

The dining room features oak engineered flooring, a grand marble fireplace housing a multi-fuel, cast-iron stove, and double chandeliers hanging from ceiling roses.

There's a traditional aesthetic in the lounge, with a central cast-iron fireplace and dual-aspect windows admitting plenty of light.

A beamed kitchen with a unique cast-iron fireplace range, and a Rangemaster cooker with gas stove, has further integrated appliances, and a double sink within the breakfast bar.

There's a pantry, and a ground floor wet room, along with the snug with its cast iron log burner on slate hearth with oak mantel above.

From the gallery landing are all six bedrooms and a luxury main bathroom, along with vast loft space.

The main suite has panelled walls with dual-aspect windows and a built-in wardrobe. Its en-suite has a contemporary concealed shower within a large corner unit.

A large guest room with lovely views has an en suite with a feature arched window, while two further double bedrooms have oak floorboards and original cast iron fireplaces

Two smaller double bedrooms include one currently used as an office.

A walk-in rainfall shower and free-standing bathtub feature in the main bathroom, with a marble-topped washbasin.

Finally, a scullery room with shaker-style cabinets, Belfast sink and w.c. is accessed from the rear garden.

Around the front of the house is a manicured flower bed, a greenhouse, vegetable patch, potting shed and three workshops.

The pond offers a peaceful place to sit, and lawns dotted with cherry trees have an automated irrigation system.

The Manor House, Wrights Lane, Cridling Stubbs, is priced at £800,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.

