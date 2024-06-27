The Newmillerdam property as seen from its colourful rear garden.

One of the original properties in Newmillerdam, that dates back to the 1780s, is for sale in the celebrated beauty spot.

Just a stroll from Newmillerdam Country Park, this four to five bedroom link-detached property has flexible living space with many character features.

Its inviting interior includes an open-plan sun room, with a cosy sitting or dining room leading to the kitchen with breakfast room, and a practical utility area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the kitchen with Karndean flooring are solid wood units with granite worktops. There is space for a range cooker and for an American-style fridge freezer.

The sun room has a solid wood parquet floor, with stone windowsills, and French doors to the landscaped garden. Archways link sitting and living rooms, the latter with ceiling beams and a stone fireplace with gas fire.

In the beamed sitting room is an original cast iron aga with timber surround and a built-in creole. A staircase with handrail leads upwards.

Off an inner hallway is some office space with a feature Victorian fireplace, and a w.c., while the lower level reveals another reception room with Yorkshire stone floor, that is currently used as a gym but could, potentially, be a fifth bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first floor landing leads to the house bathroom and four bedrooms, two with en suites, and one with a balcony looking out over countryside. Four loft areas are all accessible from the landing.

This stunning raised patio seating area is ideal for summer entertaining.

With driveway parking is a detached garage. Tiered gardens have landscaped lawns and seating areas.

This property in Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is priced at £625,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad