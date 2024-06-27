Tour this lovely updated period home for sale in Wakefield beauty spot
Just a stroll from Newmillerdam Country Park, this four to five bedroom link-detached property has flexible living space with many character features.
Its inviting interior includes an open-plan sun room, with a cosy sitting or dining room leading to the kitchen with breakfast room, and a practical utility area.
In the kitchen with Karndean flooring are solid wood units with granite worktops. There is space for a range cooker and for an American-style fridge freezer.
The sun room has a solid wood parquet floor, with stone windowsills, and French doors to the landscaped garden. Archways link sitting and living rooms, the latter with ceiling beams and a stone fireplace with gas fire.
In the beamed sitting room is an original cast iron aga with timber surround and a built-in creole. A staircase with handrail leads upwards.
Off an inner hallway is some office space with a feature Victorian fireplace, and a w.c., while the lower level reveals another reception room with Yorkshire stone floor, that is currently used as a gym but could, potentially, be a fifth bedroom.
A first floor landing leads to the house bathroom and four bedrooms, two with en suites, and one with a balcony looking out over countryside. Four loft areas are all accessible from the landing.
With driveway parking is a detached garage. Tiered gardens have landscaped lawns and seating areas.
This property in Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is priced at £625,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
