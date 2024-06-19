See this spectacular £2.95m home with extensive grounds that's for sale near Pontefract

Home Farmhouse, with newly-renovated Birkin Lodge, is both practical and luxurious, with facilities, that lend it to entertaining on a large scale.

There is scope to run a business or create further accommodation in substantial outbuildings.

In the main house is a grand entrance hall with gallery, featuring a ‘Hollywood style’ split staircase with ornate balustrade.

This is followed by a 36ft drawing room with a stone fireplace and bi-fold doors out to the terrace.

The dining room with roof lantern, and garden room, are open plan to the bespoke kitchen with integrated Miele appliances, and breakfast room. Bi-fold doors link to the gardens.

A study, rear hall, utility room, boot room, plant room, and shower room complete the ground floor, with guest w.c..

The spacious, main bedroom off the gallery landing has a luxury en suite bathroom with wall-mounted tv, then two of three further bedrooms have en-suites.

A family bathroom has a 'floating' double vanity unit, a television concealed within a mirror, and ceiling speakers.

High spec. Birkin Lodge comprises an entrance hall, a sitting room with log burner, a dining room, modern kitchen and breakfast room, utility, an office, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a w.c., plus its own parking and integral garage.

A further 'Groom's Flat' consists of a hallway with a sitting room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

The elegant home is filled with bespoke fittings: full-height timber sash windows allow light to pour in to rooms with feature fireplaces, and porcelain floor tiles with underfloor heating.

The property's perimeter is lined with mature trees, while gardens wrap around the house.

Stone steps lead down to well-kept lawns with shrubs, trees and perennials to the rear.

A kitchen garden with greenhouse and shed is behind Birkin Lodge. Beyond there is a woodland walk. The paddock is part enclosed by post and rail fencing.

In the Monarch Equestrian stable block are seven stables, an office with kitchenette and w.c., a secure tack room, and feed room.

The whole 4.5 acre plot is protected by electric gates, CCTV, external sensor lights and a video entry/security system.

Birkin is four miles from Kottingley and not much further from Pontefract. The village has a café and a Grade I-listed Norman church, while links to the A1M and M62 are within easy reach.

Home Farm House with Birkin Lodge, Birkin, is for sale at £2,950,000, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672.

