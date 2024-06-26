See inside this bespoke High Ackworth home with lush gardens

Its ground floor has an attractive main entrance hall with a staircase up to the first floor landing, and leads to various stylish living spaces at lower level that include a conservatory, a spacious lounge, and a formal dining room, all connected by a central rustic brick fireplace.

Bespoke beams within the property were imported from a local former mill.

There is a family breakfast room, a utility room and a w.c., in addition to the large and well equipped kitchen with fitted units.

Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms, two with their own en suite bathrooms, while a modern main bathroom serves the other bedrooms.

Further storage is provided by a built in cupboard on the landing.

The property's lush and lawned grounds are screened by large trees, with a mix of shrubs, bushes and deep filled borders, and there's a peaceful pond as an added water feature. The gardens are lovely to look out on from the house.

A large garage has the potential to be converted to an annexe, subject to any necessary planning requirements, and there is also scope for further renovation or extension to the house.

Described as a "rare find in a coveted location" by the estate agents handling the sale of Woodside, the bespoke property within an exclusive residential area has a private driveway and gated entrance.

There are reputable schools in and around Ackworth, along with a selection of shops, a small supermarket, a garden centre and choice of public houses.

Woodside, Long Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is priced at £950,000, with no onward chain, with Logic Real Estate, Pontefract.

