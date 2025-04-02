Inside this high end home with original style and development potential

Described as 'exquisite' by the selling agents, this larger style, detached home has both space and grandeur, with unique style enhanced by its ornate original features and a timeless appeal.

The heated swimming pool is at the heart of the home, and can be viewed from the linked glazed door of a plush reception room.

From the pool hall you can step outside and in to the meticulously landscaped garden, ​that is both private and peaceful, while having plenty of options for entertaining.

Impressive interiors ​include a double aspect kitchen with ceiling beams and a breakfast bar, and a large, plush lounge with wood panelled walls.

A spacious dining room, linked to the kitchen, has glazed sliding doors that open to an outdoor patio, so ideal for entertaining in the summer.

All four bedrooms have built-in furniture, and there are two stylish bathrooms.

​This home is ​within easy reach of a wide choice of amenities, including the renowned Thornes park, shops, restaurants and pubs.

​It's just a stroll in to Wakefield city centre and the M1 motorway is ​but a short drive away​.

The property has a driveway with plenty of parking provision, and a double garage to the side, with front and rear lawned and landscaped gardens that display mature trees, plants and shrubs, and a large, shaped patio area.

A stunning ornamental pond as a water feature is flanked by a well filled rockery.

The property also carries the potential for further development.

​This home in ​Field Lane, Thornes, Wakefield​, is currently for sale at a price of £800,000, with Kestrel Estates, Pontefract, tel. 01977 253035.

1 . Field Lane, Thornes, Wakefield​ The stunning indoor heated swimming pool has access to the landscaped gardens. Photo: Kestrel Estates, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Field Lane, Thornes, Wakefield​ A spa pool forms part of the leisure facility. Photo: Kestrel Estates, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Field Lane, Thornes, Wakefield​ A spacious, bay fronted lounge with wall panelling. Photo: Kestrel Estates, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Field Lane, Thornes, Wakefield​ At one end of the lounge are doors through to the swimming pool. Photo: Kestrel Estates, Pontefract Photo Sales