Inside this high spec barn conversion with luxury kitchen and bathrooms

With three reception rooms, and a well-equipped kitchen, the property has three spacious bedrooms, and two bathrooms, one as an en-suite to the main bedroom.

A detached double garage offers security, with added parking for six vehicles, and the view from the property, with its lovely gardens, is stunning.

The interior hallway has polished timber floorboards, with access to the dining room and kitchen with diner.

In the kitchen are fitted units with Quartz worktops, and an integrated induction hob and extractor, double oven, dishwasher and wine cooler. A separate utility has a door to a w.c..

The dining room displays a feature fireplace with glazing seen also from the lounge, that has French doors to a side patio. A latch-door opens to a versatile room with feature beams, ideal as an office or playroom.

On the first floor is a beamed landing with polished timber floorboards and Velux window, that leads to three beamed bedrooms.

The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite with a free-standing bath on a raised tiled area with plinth lights.

Two further bedrooms include one with views of Fairburn Ings, then the house bathroom has a recessed bath, with a wall-hung vanity wash-basin, w.c., and a large walk-in shower.

To the front of the property is the stone-built garage with electric door, and gravelled parking space.

Gardens include established plants, rockeries and an attractive outlook over part of ‘Fairburn Ings’.

The rear garden is mainly lawned with decked and flagged patio areas.

This home in Newton Lane, Ledston is priced at £700,000 with Emsleys Estate Agents, Garforth, tel. 0113 286 4000.

