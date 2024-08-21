See inside this stunning traditional-turned-contemporary cottage in heart of Newmillerdam

Nook Cottage sits in the leafy heart of Newmillerdam, with elements of both peace and privacy.

Taken back to its original stone and refurbished throughout, the stunning character home has a new extension of true Yorkshire stone, with a new driveway with parking, a new roof and fully landscaped outdoor space.

The contemporary interior design is evident from entering the hallway, that has coat and boot space, with a seating area.

An open plan kitchen-living-dining area leads off the hallway, with luxury laminate flooring, and bi-folding doors with internal blinds creating easy indoor to outdoor living, while a ceiling sprinkled with skylights draws in natural light.

There's a central island with resin worktop, and black and gold cabinetry with integrated appliances such as an oven, hob, extractor, fridge, freezer and dishwasher, with undercounter and plinth lighting.

An inner hallway leads to a bedroom with private en suite, while a second double bedroom has French doors to a private patio. Exposed beams are from the original cottage.

Next door is the modern family bathroom, with a P-shaped bath and an overhead shower.

Stairs with exposed stone walls lead up to a third double bedroom, where beams with original hooks are displayed with a vaulted ceiling. The bedroom has double aspect windows.

Two sizeable stone patios, ideal for entertaining, lie to the front and rear of the home, with external lighting.

The property is double glazed throughout and sits within Newmillerdam conservation area, just a stroll from the lake and dam.

Nook Cottage, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is for sale at £625,000, with Rutley Clarke Estate Agents, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.

1 . Nook Cottage, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield A beautifully styled breakfast kitchen. Photo: Sanislaw Dziama Photo Sales

2 . Nook Cottage, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield The wider perspective of the open plan kitchen. Photo: Sanislaw Dziama Photo Sales

3 . Nook Cottage, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield Relaxed, open plan family space. Photo: Sanislaw Dziama Photo Sales

4 . Nook Cottage, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield Indoor to outdoor living from the open plan ground floor. Photo: Sanislaw Dziama Photo Sales