Inside this incredible re-modelled coach house, for sale near Pontefract at £2.5m

The L-shaped stone conversion was formally the coach house to the manor house in Old Thorpe Audlin, and dates back to the 1700s.

Within its immaculate and modern interior space are original oak beams and Herringbone floors.

With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with its spacious reception rooms and a home gym, The Old Coach House has high spec fixtures and fittings throughout.

Its attractive exterior has been treated with great care to retain the heritage and aesthetic: the original roof is strengthened rather than replaced, and premium quality windows are installed beneath timber lintels.

Within rural surroundings, a private gated entrance leads to a driveway and the family home with its lawned gardens.

Full-length picture windows pour natural light in to the hallway, with its bespoke oak staircase crafted by a local carpenter, with a glass balustrade, and leading to the gallery landing.

The modern and spacious interior includes two ground floor washrooms, which are just as stylish as the larger rooms.

In the largest section of the house, believed to be a single-storey extension added in the 1980s, is a stunning, open plan family kitchen.

This relaxed and flowing space has multi-functional zones for cooking, dining and relaxing. A pair of 10-metre-wide sliding doors showcase views of the garden while attracting natural light in.

A handmade kitchen from North Yorkshire designers Grove House Interiors has shaker-style, dove grey units with brushed steel appliances including two Miele dishwashers, dual Gaggenau ovens and a large larder fridge-freezer complete with a full-length wine cooler.

The central island seats six people and divides kitchen and lounge areas.

A further divide within the cleverly designed space is a partition wall holding a wide dual-aspect gas fire to enjoy from either the formal dining area or from a more relaxed seating area.

To ensure complete comfort and relaxation there's an integrated music system, electric window blinds, underfloor heating and air conditioning.

A fitted out laundry and boot room with oak worktops and marble wall tiles has a traditional Belfast sink, and an oak-topped seat.

Children are well catered for with an 18-foot playroom, with Crittall doors linking it to the kitchen.

Deep barn walls have new, premium Accoya windows that look out over the garden, and there's a versatile home office with recessed ceiling spotlights and soft carpet.

Two further reception rooms have engineered wood Herringbone floors, with the snug made bright and cosy by dual-aspect windows and a modern log burner within a marble fireplace.The larger sitting room, with a sense of grandeur, hosts the family piano and has an original Yorkshire stone fireplace, along with French doors out to a raised patio.

A first floor deluxe main suite has a private dressing area with fitted wardrobes and a full-size bathroom in polished marble and with original ceiling beams. It has both a slipper bath and a walk-in rainfall shower, with a wall-hung w.c., a double-basin Porter vanity unit and an integrated TV.

Bedroom two has an original oak beam running from ceiling to window seat, and has a contemporary en-suite shower room, while the third double room in this section is opposite the family bathroom with its sleek marble and grey facade.

Bedrooms four and five are in the annexe, curated as an integrated two-storey guest house, with its own external entry.

Complete with its own kitchen, lounge, garage and mezzanine sitting area, the bedrooms feature stunning vaulted ceiling beams and each has its own en-suite powered by a separate boiler.

There is further potential for development.

A home gym with Karndean flooring and air conditioning could also be used as a studio or study.

Almost two acres of gardens include a private woodland area, with immaculate lawns, decorative flower beds and borders with mature trees.

The rear garden is private with tall hedges, a hot tub and two patio areas.

The Old Coach House, Causeway Garth Lane, Old Thorpe Audlin, is priced at £2.5m with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.

