Lawned gardens stretch to the rear of the property, with open fields at the boundary.placeholder image
Lawned gardens stretch to the rear of the property, with open fields at the boundary.

Inside this high spec character cottage with oodles of charm

By Sally Burton
Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:19 BST
Character and contemporary style fuse together beautifully in this charming 300-years-old home which has been carefully updated throughout.

Featuring a main cottage with a one-bedroom annexe that is self-contained and could suit all kinds of situations, this home also has exceptional gardens that back on to open countryside, with lovely views.

The main cottage has a shaker style dining kitchen with butt and bead doors​, and a traditional range cooker with tiled splashback. Solid oak ceiling beams add rusticity.

Its timeless charm​ is just as much to be found in the spacious lounge with a distinctive round window, oak ceiling beams, high quality oak flooring​, and a cosy log burner within a stone surround fireplace.

Original features add character with a sense of the past throughout the building.

​An oak staircase ​ascends to the first floor landing​, that in turn leads to two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The main bedroom with panelled walls, a window seat and views over the garden, has its own stylish en suite facility, while the main bathroom displays a contemporary three piece ​suite with a free​-standing bath with roll-top and claw feet​.

​With complete independence for guests, the high spec annexe has an open plan living kitche​n with French doors leading outside, a modern shower room and useful utility space. The double bedroom has built in wardrobes.

​Lawned gardens bordered by mature trees and shrubs stretch to the rear of the home, with fruit trees and an idyllic pond setting, couples with a choice of seating areas that catch the sun at various times of day.

There is also a ​summerhouse, a detached garage, and ​plenty of off-street parkin​g.

​The cottage has a peaceful​ village location ​within easy reach of Pontefract, ​and Wakefield, Leeds ​and Doncaster.

Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth​, Pontefract, is for sale at £450,000, with Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/georgian-manor-house-for-sale-near-wakefield-at-ps175m-has-classic-elegance-5272159

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/quirky-luxurious-and-modern-home-looks-over-river-went-landscape-5257987

A front view of the deceptive spacious cottage with annexe for sale in Badsworth.

1. Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth​, Pontefract

A front view of the deceptive spacious cottage with annexe for sale in Badsworth. Photo: Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract

Photo Sales
The beamed living room in the main cottage, with distinctive round window and feature fireplace.

2. Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth​, Pontefract

The beamed living room in the main cottage, with distinctive round window and feature fireplace. Photo: Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract

Photo Sales
The shaker-style dining kitchen with range cooker and period features.

3. Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth​, Pontefract

The shaker-style dining kitchen with range cooker and period features. Photo: Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract

Photo Sales
A section of the established cottage garden.

4. Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth​, Pontefract

A section of the established cottage garden. Photo: Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PontefractWakefieldLeedsDoncaster
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice