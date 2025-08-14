Inside this high spec character cottage with oodles of charm

Featuring a main cottage with a one-bedroom annexe that is self-contained and could suit all kinds of situations, this home also has exceptional gardens that back on to open countryside, with lovely views.
The main cottage has a shaker style dining kitchen with butt and bead doors, and a traditional range cooker with tiled splashback. Solid oak ceiling beams add rusticity.
Its timeless charm is just as much to be found in the spacious lounge with a distinctive round window, oak ceiling beams, high quality oak flooring, and a cosy log burner within a stone surround fireplace.
Original features add character with a sense of the past throughout the building.
An oak staircase ascends to the first floor landing, that in turn leads to two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The main bedroom with panelled walls, a window seat and views over the garden, has its own stylish en suite facility, while the main bathroom displays a contemporary three piece suite with a free-standing bath with roll-top and claw feet.
With complete independence for guests, the high spec annexe has an open plan living kitchen with French doors leading outside, a modern shower room and useful utility space. The double bedroom has built in wardrobes.
Lawned gardens bordered by mature trees and shrubs stretch to the rear of the home, with fruit trees and an idyllic pond setting, couples with a choice of seating areas that catch the sun at various times of day.
There is also a summerhouse, a detached garage, and plenty of off-street parking.
The cottage has a peaceful village location within easy reach of Pontefract, and Wakefield, Leeds and Doncaster.
Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth, Pontefract, is for sale at £450,000, with Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract.
