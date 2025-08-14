Inside this high spec character cottage with oodles of charm

Featuring a main cottage with a one-bedroom annexe that is self-contained and could suit all kinds of situations, this home also has exceptional gardens that back on to open countryside, with lovely views.

The main cottage has a shaker style dining kitchen with butt and bead doors​, and a traditional range cooker with tiled splashback. Solid oak ceiling beams add rusticity.

Its timeless charm​ is just as much to be found in the spacious lounge with a distinctive round window, oak ceiling beams, high quality oak flooring​, and a cosy log burner within a stone surround fireplace.

Original features add character with a sense of the past throughout the building.

​An oak staircase ​ascends to the first floor landing​, that in turn leads to two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The main bedroom with panelled walls, a window seat and views over the garden, has its own stylish en suite facility, while the main bathroom displays a contemporary three piece ​suite with a free​-standing bath with roll-top and claw feet​.

​With complete independence for guests, the high spec annexe has an open plan living kitche​n with French doors leading outside, a modern shower room and useful utility space. The double bedroom has built in wardrobes.

​Lawned gardens bordered by mature trees and shrubs stretch to the rear of the home, with fruit trees and an idyllic pond setting, couples with a choice of seating areas that catch the sun at various times of day.

There is also a ​summerhouse, a detached garage, and ​plenty of off-street parkin​g.

​The cottage has a peaceful​ village location ​within easy reach of Pontefract, ​and Wakefield, Leeds ​and Doncaster.

Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth​, Pontefract, is for sale at £450,000, with Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract.

1 . Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth​, Pontefract A front view of the deceptive spacious cottage with annexe for sale in Badsworth. Photo: Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth​, Pontefract The beamed living room in the main cottage, with distinctive round window and feature fireplace. Photo: Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth​, Pontefract The shaker-style dining kitchen with range cooker and period features. Photo: Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Ninevah Cottages, Badsworth​, Pontefract A section of the established cottage garden. Photo: Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract Photo Sales