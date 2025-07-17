Inside this £1.2m bungalow - it's stylish, contemporary, and has so much space

Sitting behind electric gates, with a large driveway and detached garage, Stocksmoor Grange Bungalow is impressive from the outset.
Fully double glazed, and with underfloor heating throughout, the home's front door opens to light and airy space with a floating staircase to a gallery landing.
Bespoke shelving lines a side wall, with illuminated alcoves, while a boot room to the right has smart built-in storage with a bench and coat hooks.
Beneath the stairs is a stylish cloakroom.
Further on is the vast kitchen, dining and living space, that features a wide island breakfast bar, with quartz worktops and a built-in downdraught extractor induction hob.
Handleless drawers, plinth lighting, a drinks fridge and integrated storage keep everything seamless, while a bank of double ovens, fridge freezer and a dishwasher add practicality. With a built-in speaker system, this space adapts easily from morning to evening.
Bifolding doors from the dining area open to a paved terrace - ideal for entertaining, while the living area is relaxed and comfortable.
A separate utility room has a door to the garden, while a snug area opens to a huge entertainment and games room.
The office is a versatile space that could easily adapt to other uses.
From the gallery landing are four bedrooms finished in soft, neutral tones with plush carpets and built-in wardrobes.
Then there's the the principal suite, with a feature headboard and full-height glazing displaying leafy views.
Double doors open to a bespoke dressing room lined with fitted wardrobes, and an en suite shower room with a spa vibe.
With white marble tiles to the floor and walls, the main bathroom has a freestanding bath with gold tap, in keeping with other gold fittings.
Two of three remaining bedrooms have their own en suites.
Lawned gardens edged with trees and fencing are private and peaceful, with a broad stone terrace that links to the house interior through wide corner bifolding doors.
A multi-purpose room above the garage has plans already drawn for a potential Airbnb, studio or home office.
Just a stroll from village amenities, Stocksmoor Grange Bungalow is also within easy reach of Horbury, has an adjacent nature reserve for walks, or woodland trails through Loxley Woods.
The property falls within catchment for Netherton Primary, Horbury and Ossett High Schools, with Wakefield Westgate Station also nearby for commuters.
Stocksmoor Grange Bungalow, Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, Wakefield, is for sale at £1,200,000, with Rutley Clarke estate agents, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.
