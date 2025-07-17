Inside this £1.2m bungalow - it's stylish, contemporary, and has so much space

​Sitting behind electric gates, with a large driveway and detached garage, Stocksmoor Grange Bungalow is impressive from the outset.

​Fully double glazed, and with underfloor heating throughout, the home's front door opens to light and airy space with a floating staircase to a gallery landing.

Bespoke shelving lines a side wall, with illuminated alcoves, while a boot room to the right has smart built-in storage with a bench and coat hooks.

​Beneath the stairs​ is ​a ​stylish cloakroom​.

​Further on is the vast kitchen, dining and living space, that features a wide island break​fast bar, with quartz worktops and ​a built-in downdraught extractor induction hob​.

Handleless drawers, plinth lighting, a drinks fridge and integrated storage keep everything seamless, while a bank of double ovens, fridge freezer and a dishwasher add practicality. With a built-in speaker system, this space adapts ​easily from ​morning to evening.

​Bifolding doors​ from the dining area​ open to a paved terrace​ - ideal for entertaining, while the living area​ is relaxed and comfortable.

​A separate utility roo​m has a door to the garde​n, while a snug area ​opens to a ​huge entertainment and games room​.

The office​ is a versatile space that could ​easily adapt to other uses.

From the gallery landing are four bedrooms finished in soft, neutral tones with plush carpets and built-in wardrobes​.

Then there's the the principal suite​, with a feature headboard ​and full-height glazing​ displaying leafy ​view​s.

​Double doors open to a bespoke dressing room lined with fitted wardrobes​, and an en suite shower room with a spa vibe.

​With white marble tiles to the floor and wal​ls, the main bathroom has a freestanding bath with gold tap, in keeping with​ other gold fittings.

​Two of three remaining bedrooms have their own en suites.

La​wned gardens edged with trees and fencing​ are private and peaceful, with a broad stone terrace that links to the house interior through wide corner bifolding doors.

A multi-purpose room above​ the garage has plans already drawn for a potential Airbnb, studio or home office.

​Just a stroll from village amenities, Stocksmoor Grange Bungalow is also within easy reach of Horbury, has an adjacent nature reserve for walks, or woodland trails through Loxley Woods.

​The property falls within catchment for Netherton Primary, Horbury and Ossett High Schools, with Wakefield Westgate Station also ​nearby for commuters.

Stocksmoor Grange Bungalow, Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, Wakefield, is for sale at £1,200,000, with Rutley Clarke estate agents, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292​.

