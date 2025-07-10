See this exceptional, 'ready-to-move-into' home, on the market at £185,000

To add to its appeal, it has stunning, far reaching views from its location on a sought after street in Crigglestone.

On the ground floor is a stylish lounge that attracts plenty of natural light and has a feature rustic brick fireplace set within the chimney breast, with a cosy log burner.

The bright and appealing high spec dining kitchen, with fitted units and an integrated oven, lies to the rear with a blend of both modern and original features.

​Two charming bedrooms are on the first floor, along with a family bathroom that comprises a bath with shower facility, low level flush w.c. and hand wash basin.

One double bedroom, with plenty of space for furniture, has a period style fireplace as a feature, while the other room is used currently as a home office.

The home is beautifully decorated and described as "ready to move in to" by the estate agent.

Its garden is stunning, with extensive landscaped decking to the front that is something of a sun trap.

To the rear of the house is a small yard and utility room, with off road parking space.

Situated in WF4, this home is in a great location for anyone wishing to commute, with easy access to the M1 and to the centre of Wakefield.

There's also a wide range of local amenities within easy reach, ranging from schools, supermarkets, pubs and restaurants to sport and leisure facilities.

Crigglestone borders lovely countryside with many different walks and trails, and the village has a thriving community with its own annual summer Gala among other events.

This property in Dennington Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​, is currently for sale at a price of £185,000, with Manning Stainton Estate Agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234888.

1 . Dennington Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​ Looking down the landscaped garden, with trees and greenery beyond, from the front of the property. Photo: E. I'ANSON Photo Sales

2 . Dennington Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​ A bright and modern dining kitchen has some integrated appliances. Photo: E. I'ANSON Photo Sales

3 . Dennington Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​ The light and spacious living room, with central fireplace feature. Photo: E. I'ANSON Photo Sales