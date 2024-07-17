Inside this £1m home with fabulous sun room and flexible space

Electric gates open to the driveway leading up to the property's double garage, with gardens stretching to the rear.

An entrance hall leads in to ground floor rooms that include a bright living room with a stove and fireplace set in to the brick chimney breast. Large picture windows frame far-reaching views.

Adjacent is a very spacious sun room and dining room, ideal for entertaining, with skylights, doors that open to the gardens, and beautiful country views to the rear.

The open plan beamed kitchen with breakfast room is light and airy with a full range of fitted units and modern appliances, and has an additional utility room.

Further accommodation includes a home office or study, and a guest w.c., then a number of versatile rooms form an annexe with a sitting room with feature fireplace, a further reception room or bedroom, a kitchen, bathroom and sun room.

On the first floor is a main bedroom with exceptional views, and an en suite bathroom, with remaining bedrooms all enjoying pleasant outlooks.

A luxury family bathroom completes this level.

The property has owned solar panels that help to reduce energy costs, and stables with a tack room, plus the considerable acreage, make this home ideal for anyone with horses.

Alternatively, the grounds of four acres present opportunities for various uses, from further recreational areas, to additional gardens, for growing home produce, or for keeping small livestock.

Offers over £1,000,000 are invited for Morning Field Farm, Pontefract Road, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, by Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield.

Call 01924 234881 for further information.

1 . Morning Field Farm, Pontefract Road, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract A front view of the farmhouse property. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Morning Field Farm, Pontefract Road, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract The entrance hallway with a glimpse of the main living room. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Morning Field Farm, Pontefract Road, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract The breakfast kitchen is bright and airy. Photo: Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield Photo Sales