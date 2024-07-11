The attractive frontage of the home in the market town of Ossett.

This high spec detached home in a quiet location has a modern, open plan interior and landscaped gardens.

This high spec detached home in a quiet location has a modern, open plan interior and landscaped gardens.

The four-bedroom, individually styled property is entered through a reception hallway with feature staircase to its st, that leads to a stunning open plan kitchen with diner and family room, then a lounge, office, utility room, wet room with w.c., an integral garage and a games room.

The lounge and kitchen share bi-folding doors, while the lounge also has sliding doors to the rear garden.

In the kitchen, with part underfloor heating, are soft close units with corian worktops, a contemporary island bar, an AEG electric induction hob, and integrated appliances that include a floor to ceiling fridge and freezer, dishwasher, combi microwave, coffee machine, and AEG double oven and grill.

All bedrooms and the house bathroom are off the first floor gallery landing, with two rooms having their own en suite facilities, and two sharing a 'Jack and Jill' style en suite shower room. Bedrooms have fitted or built-in wardrobes, and bath and shower rooms are of clean, contemporary style.

The front landscaped garden with artificial lawn is adjacent to the gated driveway with parking, that leads to the garage.

Behind the property is a block-paved driveway and the integral garage which has development potential. The games room could be used as an office or gym, with both power and lighting.

Further attractive garden space with an artificial lawn also has a decked patio, for use in the warmer months.

A bright, open hallway with feature staircase.

This home in Roundwood Road, Ossett, Wakefield, is for sale at £650,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett.