Inside this attractive Pontefract property with walk-in bays and an outdoor kitchen

Its split-level accommodation over three floors has great space and character, with such original features as sash windows, mosaic tiles, and ceiling mouldings.

An entrance porch then hallway with original mosaic floor tiles has a turn staircase that basks in natural light from a feature window.

From the hallway is the dining room, kitchen, a w.c. and the living room with its timber and tile fireplace with gas fire set within the chimney breast.

A walk-in bay window is a lovely feature, overlooking the garden.

The walk-in bay is repeated in the dining room, that has a wooden floor and fireplace with timber surround, cast iron back and tiled hearth with an open fire. A serving hatch links to the kitchen.

The rear-facing kitchen with fitted units has a freestanding range cooker with extractor, and shelving. A stable-style door opens to the courtyard.

From the stairs, a half-landing leads to a double bedroom currently used as an office, with a built-in desk.

Two bedrooms with cast iron fireplaces, a shower room and the house bathroom are all off the first floor landing. Bathroom features include wall panelling, a fireplace and a freestanding bath,

Two further bedrooms above have cast iron fireplaces and built-in wardrobes.

There is a gated driveway with parking, and a car port.

With the lawned and established gardens is an outdoor kitchen with paving, a built-in Belfast sink, rotisserie barbecue and pizza oven with a brick firepit.

Behind the cobbled courtyard is an outhouse.

This home in Carleton Road, Pontefract, is priced at £600,000, with Murphy Property Agents Ltd, Pontefract, tel. 01977 331979.

