A view of the house from the lawned rear garden.
Inside this rustic-style Notton home with fabulous facilities and potential

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Jul 2024, 13:49 BST
This property, in the pretty village of Notton, has wide appeal and includes a lower ground floor, self-contained annexe, along with a stone barn that has adjoining stables.

Extensive lawned gardens feature ponds and established trees and greenery, with open views.

From the beamed ground floor hallway, with wall panels and winding stairs upwards, are cottage-style doors to the open plan dining kitchen and the lower hall, along with access to the lounge.

Exposed timber beams feature in the lounge, that has a stove-effect living flame gas fire with sandstone surround, and French doors to the versatile garden room.

A light and airy dining kitchen has exposed timber beams, and shaker-style units, with decorative wall panelling, recessed shelving and a boiler inset to an exposed brick chimney breast.

The lower beamed hallway could be used as a home office, library or dining room if desired, and has a striking cast-iron open fire with stone surround and hearth.

A sitting room with triple aspect windows and open views has part-exposed timber ceiling trusses, and an inglenook fireplace with a stove-effect, living flame gas fire upon a raised stone hearth.

The lower ground floor annexe can be self-contained, or interconnected to the main house.

Its L-shape conservatory, with lovely views, has French doors to a raised stone patio, and can serve as a separate annexe reception room.

An inner hallway with fitted wardrobes leads to the shower room, and the kitchen with single-beam diner. A double bedroom has under-stairs cupboard space.

From the main staircase, a split level landing leads to two double bedrooms between ground and first floors, with two further bedrooms at first floor level, and a house wet room.

The principal bedroom has a timber archway to a beamed walk-in wardrobe. Another beamed bedroom overlooks the courtyard.

One higher level bedroom has panoramic views and another looks over neighbouring fields, and has fitted wardrobes.

A shared gated driveway leads in to the property, with its front stone patio and courtyard area leading to the barns. A further Yorkshire stone patio is ideal for barbecues and get-togethers.

Ponds feature within the extensive, manicured grounds and the bottom of the garden is crossed by a dyke, adding to the idyllic charm.

​The Crofts, George Lane, Notton, is priced at £700,000 with Simon Blyth estate agents, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

The front aspect of the attractive stone property.

The front aspect of the attractive stone property.

The front aspect of the attractive stone property.

Idyllic gardens have established trees, shrubs and plants, with ponds as water features.

2. The Crofts, George Lane, Notton

Idyllic gardens have established trees, shrubs and plants, with ponds as water features.Photo: Simon Blyth estate agents, Barnsley

The beamed sitting room, with a stunning inglenook fireplace and gas stove.

3. The Crofts, George Lane, Notton

The beamed sitting room, with a stunning inglenook fireplace and gas stove.Photo: Simon Blyth estate agents, Barnsley

A large and versatile conservatory with stunning views.

4. The Crofts, George Lane, Notton

A large and versatile conservatory with stunning views.Photo: Simon Blyth estate agents, Barnsley

