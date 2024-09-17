Inside this quaint and lovely cottage for sale in the heart of Wentbridge

Its quirky interior is surprisingly spacious: an entrance hall has a staircase to the left and a handy w.c. to the right.

Ahead is the beamed, country-style kitchen with wooden units, granite worktops and a variety of built-in storage.

There's an exposed stone wall, a quarry tiled floor, and a Belfast sink area with views of the garden.

A charming dining room has beams to the ceiling and exposed stone walls, then an opening leads to the lounge with cosy log burner and window seat.

There's another peaceful haven with a sun room at the rear of the cottage, that has French doors out to a paved area, and has been used as an artist's studio at times.

Both bedrooms are upstairs on the first floor, the larger one with a window seat, a built-in wardrobe and feature ceiling beams.

The second bedroom has an exposed stone wall and its own built-in cupboard for storage.

The bathroom is a modern, blue oasis within this historic property, with a free-standing roll-top bath, and wet room style shower with contemporary glass screen.

A lawned cottage garden with flower beds has various nooks, with a completely private seating area at the side of the property.

There is gated access to the private, off-road parking space, and a summer house with power and lights.

Despite its rural location, Wentbridge village is close to the A1 motorway and just a short drive to Pontefract station,

Within the village is a hotel and restaurant, a pub, and a pizzeria.

Went Cottage, Wentbridge, is priced at £375,000, with Enfields Luxe estate agents, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.

