See the unusual layout of this luxurious village home with gardens

With four bedrooms and three bedrooms, plus basement rooms that form a potential annexe, it can cater for larger style families, and has extensive lawned gardens.

A first floor entrance porch leads through an oak door into the spacious hallway.

The living room has a feature fireplace with a marble surround, with windows to the front and a door that opens to the rear.

Another sitting room provides further space to relax, while the beautifully designed modern breakfast kitchen displays fitted units with granite worktops and integrated Neff appliances.

Bi-fold doors open up the kitchen space to the rear garden, with a stunning garden room extension adding further bright and flexible space.

Along with a utility, and w.c., there are four bedrooms at this level, one with an en-suite, and a stylish family bathroom.

A staircase descends from a landing to the ground floor, where two additional rooms, currently a living room and gym, could serve as a family annexe or granny flat, complete with an en-suite shower room and sauna.

Fully enclosed gardens extend from the side of the house to the substantial rear garden, with a flagged patio area, pond, and views of surrounding farmer’s fields and countryside, with mature trees and a variety of wildlife.

The property's long driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles, along with a detached double garage with power and light, and electric roll-up door.

The house is presented to the market with no onward chain.

White Rose House, Valley Road, Darrington, is for sale at a price of £725,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.

1 . Valley Road, Darrington, Pontefract A stunning breakfast kitchen with granite worktops and Neff appliances. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Valley Road, Darrington, Pontefract A lovely garden room extension has views across the gardens. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Valley Road, Darrington, Pontefract A versatile room currently in use as a music room. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales