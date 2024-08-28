Inside this stylish £1m property with luxury elements, for sale in Ackworth

Looking towards the house from its extensive gardens.Looking towards the house from its extensive gardens.
This impressive property stands in its own private grounds within sought-after Ackworth village.

Eagle House has been carefully restored and updated, with versatile space that includes five bedrooms, four receptions and a new orangery.

An original front door opens to a hallway with restored geometric tiled floor, and wall panelling.

The living room, with period decor detail and sash windows, has French doors to outside and a Yorkshire stone fireplace with cast-iron wood-burner.

A study with original bookcases has a fireplace with cast-iron wood burning stove, and the family room with large front window has an ornate wooden fireplace with grate for an open fire.

The dining room with herringbone-style engineered wood flooring has an archway to the stunning kitchen with bespoke wooden units and quartz worktops, a central island with lantern rooflight, five-ring induction hob, two Bosch ovens, a dishwasher and undercounter fridge.

Its orangery extension has bi-fold doors to outside.

There's a utility, a w.c., and a rear hallway with staircase up, plus a barrel vaulted cellar.

A striking hallway with wall panelling and restored geometric tiled floor.A striking hallway with wall panelling and restored geometric tiled floor.
Four first floor bedrooms include one with a ceiling beam, window seat, fireplace and luxury en-suite, with a shower room and another bathroom with super-size roll-top bath also at this level.

A fifth bedroom or study is above, with a walk-in loft room.

The driveway, with double electric gates, leads to secure parking, and a double garage with workshop, beyond.

Gardens stretch around the house, with a stone-paved patio, and steps down to a lawned garden with far-reaching views.

The kitchen has a lantern rooflight over its central island unit.The kitchen has a lantern rooflight over its central island unit.
Eagle House, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, is priced at £1,000,000, with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, Wakefield.

