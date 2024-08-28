Looking towards the house from its extensive gardens.

This impressive property stands in its own private grounds within sought-after Ackworth village.

Eagle House has been carefully restored and updated, with versatile space that includes five bedrooms, four receptions and a new orangery.

An original front door opens to a hallway with restored geometric tiled floor, and wall panelling.

The living room, with period decor detail and sash windows, has French doors to outside and a Yorkshire stone fireplace with cast-iron wood-burner.

A study with original bookcases has a fireplace with cast-iron wood burning stove, and the family room with large front window has an ornate wooden fireplace with grate for an open fire.

The dining room with herringbone-style engineered wood flooring has an archway to the stunning kitchen with bespoke wooden units and quartz worktops, a central island with lantern rooflight, five-ring induction hob, two Bosch ovens, a dishwasher and undercounter fridge.

Its orangery extension has bi-fold doors to outside.

There's a utility, a w.c., and a rear hallway with staircase up, plus a barrel vaulted cellar.

Four first floor bedrooms include one with a ceiling beam, window seat, fireplace and luxury en-suite, with a shower room and another bathroom with super-size roll-top bath also at this level.

A fifth bedroom or study is above, with a walk-in loft room.

The driveway, with double electric gates, leads to secure parking, and a double garage with workshop, beyond.

Gardens stretch around the house, with a stone-paved patio, and steps down to a lawned garden with far-reaching views.

Eagle House, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, is priced at £1,000,000, with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, Wakefield.