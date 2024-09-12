Inside this swish four-bed home that's great for entertaining, and has a pool

Strands Farm is a beautifully updated period property which combines older features with contemporary style.

The living room with polished wood floor has an Inglenook fireplace, exposed beamwork, and an open staircase with glass balustrade.

A formal, beamed dining room has patio doors to the pool with entertaining space, and double doors to the sitting room.

There's a family room with exposed beams, a gas stove and second staircase up, then a utility and cloakroom.

The kitchen with log burner displays contemporary units with granite worktops, an island with breakfast bar, a built-in gas hob with extractor, two integrated ovens, a coffee maker, warming drawer, and integrated fridge, freezer, and dishwasher.

To the first floor, a stunning main bedroom suite with two dressing rooms, has a period fireplace, a window seat, fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom with free-standing bath and underfloor heating.

Further to this is a combined shower room, and three beamed bedrooms. One is currently used as a gym, with patio doors to a balcony and down to the pool area.

There are numerous outdoor entertaining spaces. A gated, cobbled driveway provides parking, and leads to the double garage with power and light.

To the front of the house is a tiled entertaining area with a Pizza oven and feature lighting.

Stone-paved areas stretch to the pool that features swim jets, a hot tub with Cascadia double waterfall and seating for 10. A plant room has controls for an underwater automatic cover with feature lighting.

Strands Farm, Blacker Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is priced at £850,000, with Holroyd Miller Estate Agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 299494.

