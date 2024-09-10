Inside this gorgeous village home that's something of a tardis

Set over three levels, The Gate House has many original features, and is surprisingly large inside.

The ground floor has a lovely kitchen with dining and living room, a separate utility and w.c., and a further living room.

On the middle floor are two double suites, one with its own en-suite, a single bedroom and house bathroom, while the third floor plays host to a large double bedroom and shower room, plus office space.

This unusual property, although terraced, is only attached to its front aspect – the rest of the residence is detached.

A porch gives space to kick off shoes and hang your coat, then you enter the living kitchen that has a traditional yet modern finish. Cream units provide storage while white goods are in the utility room.

With a traditional tiled floor, the 'U shape' kitchen opens up to lovely dining and living areas, with a multifuel stove, and great entertaining space.

The front lounge, with feature stone wall and traditional beams, has a cosy log burning stove, and from the hallway a trap-door gives access to cellar storage, and there's a w.c..

To the rear of the middle floor is bedroom one - a bright double suite, with built-in furniture. To the front is a great size double bedroom, with en-suite shower room, and bedroom three is a good size single with a built-in wardrobe.

Also at this level is the tiled house bathroom, with a walk-in shower, bathtub, wash basin with vanity unit and w.c..

A door and staircase lead to bedroom four – a large double with bespoke built-in furniture. Across the landing is a modern shower room, and a spiral staircase takes you up to the office.

This property is ideal for a large family, with a lovely private garden that has mature shrubs and trees, and is gated and secure. A patio is perfect for al-fresco dining, and there’s a detached garage and off-street parking.

The village of Wentbridge is picturesque, steeped in history, gives direct access to countryside and has excellent transport links via the A1M motorway network.

The Wentbridge House Hotel and The Blue Bell Inn are both renowned eateries just a short walk from the property in the heart of the village.

The Gate House, Great North Road, Wentbridge, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £550,000, with Ewemove covering Yorkshire, tel. tel. 077745 00002.

