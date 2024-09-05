This house in a select cul-de-sac in Sandal is for sale.

A cul-de-sac home in one of Wakefield's most sought after areas offers exceptional family accommodation over three floors.

The five-bedroom detached home offers luxurious living with its roomy reception areas, spacious bedrooms and landscaped gardens.

From a porch then hallway with feature arched window and stairs upward, are doors to the sitting room, kitchen with breakfast room, and a cloakroom, separate to the w.c..

Two sets of double doors lead through to the living room and dining room.

Fitted units with granite worktops line the kitchen that has space for a Range-style cooker, and opens to a dining room with windows shared with the conservatory.

A utility has a door to the double garage with electric door, power and light.

Both the sitting and living rooms are bright and spacious, the latter having a feature fireplace with electric fire, and arched double doors to the conservatory and garden.

An arched window and ceiling rose feature on the landing that has loft access and doors to four bedrooms, and the house bathroom. Stairs go up to one further bedroom.

A welcoming hallway with archway feature.

The main bedroom is double aspect and deluxe with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, while one other room has fitted wardrobes, and another has a circular feature window.

To the front of the house is a lawned garden with trees and shrubs. The broad-paved driveway provides parking for several vehicles.

An enclosed lawned rear garden has a shrub border, conifers and a paved patio.

This home in Chevet Croft, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale at £725,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291294.

A bright and modern kitchen has space for a Range cooker.