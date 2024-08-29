The approach to the attractive stone cottage for sale at £650,000.The approach to the attractive stone cottage for sale at £650,000.
Inside this unique period cottage made modern, in a prime Wakefield location

By Sally Burton
Published 29th Aug 2024, 07:45 BST
In a quiet cul-de-sac location, this 350-year old cottage belies its years with a luxurious, contemporary interior coupled with a timeless charm.

Modernised throughout, the property combines all elements, from honed craftsmanship of years gone by to modern convenience, with many original features retained.

Its new roof and enhanced external structure all add to the home’s attractions.

A charming entrance porch leads into the hub of the home, the kitchen and breakfast room, with its high-end appliances and rustic stone walls.

The kitchen flows into the bright living room, with its comfortable space and original fireplace.

Beyond the living room there's another smaller lounge, that opens up to a dining area and is ideal for entertaining guests.

All three individually styled bedrooms are on the first floor, and the main bedroom has a luxury en suite bathroom and unique mezzanine level, where the bed, with free-standing furniture are placed.

Below the mezzanine is a space that could be used as a dressing area, with ample space for storage.

Two further bedrooms are also spacious and well appointed.

The cottage has off street parking, and a beautifully landscaped garden with light and shade, colourful flowerbeds, carefully curated rockeries, and an enclosed lawned area, ideal for games.

In addition to the main cottage, there are versatile outbuildings that have been adapted to meet modern lifestyle demands.

One stand-out feature is a sauna, complete with gym space and shower room, and a decked seating area outside.

This room space could adapt to a variety of uses, from a home office, to a studio, or guest accommodation, to suit.

Nook End Cottage, Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, ​is for sale at £650,000, ​with Fine and Country, Wakefield​, tel. 01924 234881​.

