Inside this remarkable character home with three reception rooms

In a quiet location close to Pontefract town centre, the five-bedroom property has driveway parking to the front and an enclosed rear garden.

A lobby leads to the main hallway with original tiles, a sash window, and stairs to the first floor.

There's a bay-fronted sitting room with an open fireplace, tiled hearth and mantel, then a dining room with sash box window, panelling, and an art deco style open fireplace with tiled surround and wooden mantel.

A double aspect lounge with period decor detail has an art deco style gas fireplace with wooden mantel.

Fitted units and an integrated double oven feature in the kitchen with breakfast room, that has plumbing for an Aga style cooker.

A separate utility has a sink and fitted units, with doors to the ground floor shower room, and outside to the garden.

​From the first floor landing with its original stained glass window are doors to all bedrooms, the house bathroom and a w.c..

One bedroom with a cast iron fireplace and tiled surround has its own en suite shower room.

Another three of four remaining bedrooms have cast iron fireplaces, and the main bathroom has decorative panelling, and a roll top bath with mixer tap and shower attachment.

​Stone steps and​ a stone paved area​ with planted beds lead to the front door​, while to the rear, the ​lawned and walled garden​ has stone paved patio areas​, an outdoor pizza oven, a summer house and two brick​-built outbuildings currently used as workshops.

​This property in The Mount, Pontefract​, is for sale at £650,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract.

