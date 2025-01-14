Inside this unique home set over three floors - its views would take some beating

To the front of the house, there’s a Yorkshire stone step to a side door, with a shared driveway, off-road parking and an Indian stone patio with raised borders.

The side garden features a two-tiered paved patio, ideal for entertaining family and friends, with steps to a further patio area and two timber sheds, a timber decked area with storage, and a water feature, all with stunning landscapes of the valley.

A porch with tiled floor and cloakroom cupboard opens to the entrance hall, with staircase up and wall shelving.

At this level is a bedroom with coving and ceiling rose, a tiled floor, and shelving, with a modern bathroom that includes an L-shape bath with shower over, and storage, within its suite.

Fitted units and wooden worktops feature in the light and airy kitchen with diner, that has underfloor heating, and an integrated oven with four-ring gas hob and cooker hood.

Dual aspect windows reveal stunning views towards Emley Moor Mast, while French doors open to the patio area.

From a first floor landing is a second bedroom with extensive valley views, and the living room, with its open grate fire on a tiled hearth, that has cast iron detailing and wooden decorative surround.

A hidden staircase leads up to a further bedroom with wooden beams. This room again has a stunning outlook, with French doors leading outside to the side garden. There's also a walk-in wardrobe and a modern en suite shower room.

This property in High Street, Thornhill, Dewsbury, is for sale at £375,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.

1 . High Street, Thornhill, Dewsbury The stone-built family home has an exceptional location. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett Photo Sales

2 . High Street, Thornhill, Dewsbury A bright and roomy kitchen with diner has doors leading out to a patio. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett Photo Sales

3 . High Street, Thornhill, Dewsbury The living room, with an ornate ceiling rose, has an open grate fire with tiled hearth, and cast iron and wood decorative surround. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett Photo Sales

4 . High Street, Thornhill, Dewsbury This beamed double bedroom has doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett Photo Sales