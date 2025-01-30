Inside this stunning Horbury home with contemporary kitchen diner

Currently for sale with Purplebricks, the spacious property can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3WD0WgM

On the first floor is a luxurious main suite area with a separate dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

Two further bedrooms and a main family bathroom complete this level.

The second floor has two further bedrooms and another shared bathroom, so is ideal for guests, or teenagers wanting their own space.

An established garden is both quiet and colourful, and there’s a double garage with ample storage space, while the driveway has parking for multiple vehicles.

Horbury is a vibrant, friendly community with a rich history.

Local amenities include shops, restaurants, and pubs, along with reputable schools and leisure facilities.

The village is well-connected by public transport, with regular bus and train services to Wakefield and Leeds.

This property in Redshank Place, ​Horbury, Wakefield​, is offered for sale at £520,000, with Purplebricks covering Wakefield.

