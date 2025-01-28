Inside this stunning 'traditional meets modern' cottage with family and garden space

In a lovely scenic location, the property has a substantial plot with woodland and rural views.

​A timber-framed front door ​leads into a spacious hallway with staircase to the first floor​, and an understairs snug​.

The lounge with dining room has herringbone style flooring, with a mutli-fuel stove on a stone hearth with tiled surround and wooden mantel. French doors open to the rear garden.

In the adjoining kitchen with breakfast room are fitted units with wooden worktops, a central island, and space for a range-style cooker with built-in extractor​. Integrated ​appliances include a fridge​ freezer and ​dishwasher.

​An office, a fitted-out utility or fifth bedroom, and a w.c. complete the ground floor.

​From the first floor landing are four bedrooms and the main bathroom.

The main bedroom has its own en suite shower room, and wardrobe facility.

All bedrooms display exposed ceiling beams, and one has fitted storage and desk units, with a walk-in wardrobe.

​Another has fitted wardrobes with sliding doors​, and the final room has loft access, while the house bathroom has both bath and shower.

To the front of the house is a pebbled driveway with parking for several vehicles.

There’s a lawned area with planting, and an electric car charging port.

The shared driveway has right of access to the side of the property, to the detached garage.

To the rear is a lawned enclosed

garden with a porcelain patio area, ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining. There's a pizza oven with canopy, and trees with planting.

​Spinney’s Edge, Bankwood Road, Stapleton, Pontefract​, is priced at £525,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract.

1 . ​Spinney’s Edge, Bankwood Road, Stapleton, Pontefract The stunning living kitchen has doors leading outside. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . ​Spinney’s Edge, Bankwood Road, Stapleton, Pontefract The lounge with dining room caters for all seasons, with a cosy multi-fuel stove, and French doors out to the garden. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . ​Spinney’s Edge, Bankwood Road, Stapleton, Pontefract The dining room, with a panelled wall. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . ​Spinney’s Edge, Bankwood Road, Stapleton, Pontefract The utility room or fifth bedroom has fitted cabinetry. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract Photo Sales