Inside this unique and charming end conversion of former schoolhouse

The quirky end terraced home within a stroll of Newmillerdam is set over three levels and has both gas fired central heating and double glazing throughout, with a choice of garden areas and a double garage.
Its wealth of original features includes exposed ceiling beams and arched windows, while modern and luxurious additions range from high quality flooring to a high spec kitchen and bathrooms.
A reception hallway leads to three ground floor bedrooms, one of which has an en suite facility, along with built in wardrobes.
Stairs lead up to a first floor living room with exposed stonework and beams, a gas stove, and a feature spiral staircase that leads to a charming loft used currently as a study or home office.
The well appointed breakfast kitchen leads on to a conservatory with Karndean flooring and bi-folding doors that open to a balcony with exceptional views,/
A courtyard garden leads from the ground floor master bedroom, and there is plenty of off street parking available, together with the double garage.
Newmillerdam, on the fringe of Wakefield, offers a variety of pubs and restaurants, along with a great choice of walks and cycle routes within beautiful Yorkshire countryside, that can extend in to the surrounding terrain and neighbouring villages.
The property has easy access to J38 or J39 of the M1 motorway for those wishing to travel to either Leeds or Sheffield, and there is a choice of good local schools.
62 School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Holroyd Miller estate agents, Wakefield, tel.01924 299494.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-remarkable-character-home-with-three-reception-rooms-4955524
www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-transformed-property-is-simply-amazing-inside-take-a-look-4945430