Inside this unique and charming end conversion of former schoolhouse

The quirky end terraced home within a stroll of Newmillerdam is set over three levels and has both gas fired central heating​ and double glazing​ throughout, with a choice of garden areas and a double garage.

Its wealth of original features includes exposed ceiling beams and arched windows, while modern and luxurious additions range from high quality flooring to a high spec kitchen and bathrooms.

​A reception hallway ​leads to three ground floor bedrooms, ​one of which has an en suite facility, along with built in wardrobes.

Stairs lead ​up to​ a first floor living room with exposed stonework and beams,​ a gas stove,​ and a feature spiral staircase ​that leads to​ a charming loft ​used currently as a study or home office​.

​The well appointed breakfast kitchen leads on​ to ​a conservatory with Karndean flooring and bi-folding ​doors that open to a balcony ​with exceptional views,/

​A courtyard garden leads from the ground floor master bedroo​m, and there is plenty of off street parking available, together with ​the double garage.

Newmillerdam, on the fringe of Wakefield, offers a variety of pubs and restaurants, along with a great choice of walks and cycle routes within beautiful Yorkshire countryside, that can extend in to the surrounding terrain and neighbouring villages.

​The property has easy access to J38 or J39​ of the M1 ​motorway for those wishing to travel to either Leeds or Sheffield, ​and there is a choice of good local schools.

​62 School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Holroyd Miller estate agents, Wakefield, tel.01924 299494.

