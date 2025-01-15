This transformed property is simply amazing inside - take a look

Now an 'immaculate', four-bed family home that lends itself to entertaining, it also has a detached two-bedroom cottage in its grounds. A sweeping paved driveway leads up to the arched doorway of the impressive home.

Carved gateposts and an original solid oak door hark back to the past, while a triple garage is a more modern addition.

Weathered Yorkshire stone flooring, exposed brickwork and structural pillars feature inside, with a gallery landing and a large arched window that admits plenty of natural light. A handy w.c. leads off the hall.

The lounge and snug sit either side of the hallway​, with wooden floors, stunning fireplaces and dual-aspect large sash windows​.

The spacious lounge has double chandeliers and ornate coving, with beautiful panelled walls, while the snug is a place to cosy up in front of the log burner.

The kitchen occupies the east wing of the property and is luxurious and contemporary. With chic matte charcoal units and marble worktops is an island with built-in sink and Quooker tap, while a teppanyaki grill surround​s the hob​.

High-spec appliances, from Miele and Gaggenau, contrast with timeless parquet oak flooring.

A bright dining room has bi-fold doors to a raised patio. Concealed beyond is the main utility area, and there's a glass covered wine cellar that has been crafted in the style of a spiral staircase. This unique showstopper holds hundreds of bottles of wine at ambient temperature.

Over in the west wing, a two-storey renovation has transformed what was once garage space.

An award-winning office leads through to a state-of-the-art gym which doubles up as a garden room, with French doors out to the lawn, and an open staircase leads up to a country-style guest bedroom with an exposed stone wall, overhead beams, a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite.

The family bathroom with marble wall tiles and freestanding bath,acts as en suite for the main room and is unique in design, from its slate floor to its quirky toilet.

Bedrooms two and three are both generous doubles, with en-suite shower rooms.

The property’s third of an acre has a manor house garden to the rear.

A patio off the kitchen has a large seating area, with a sunken fire pit below.

Mature trees, filled flower borders and a pristine lawn have stone wall boundaries, and a wooden gate leads to the orchard.

Finally, the renovated cottage forms a two-bedroom annexe that has been completely remodelled.

Accessed from the patio via the Crittal-style doorway, a modern industrial style combines cleverly with the original stone build.

Two double bedrooms, downstairs, sit alongside a small high-spec kitchen and a lounge which opens to a patio.

The ground floor bathroom has a black suite and a large metro-tiled rainfall shower, while a black spiral staircase leads to the first floor and a deluxe office which is of flexible use. The cinema room with reclining sofas and mood lighting completes the accommodation.

Badsworth Hall and Hall Farm Cottage, Main Street, Badsworth​, is priced at £2,000,000 with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Badsworth Hall and Hall Farm Cottage, Main Street, Badsworth​, Pontefract An impressive hallway with Yorkshire stone flooring and structural pillars. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Badsworth Hall and Hall Farm Cottage, Main Street, Badsworth​, Pontefract A reception room with central feature fireplace. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Badsworth Hall and Hall Farm Cottage, Main Street, Badsworth​, Pontefract The high spec, contemporary kitchen. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Badsworth Hall and Hall Farm Cottage, Main Street, Badsworth​, Pontefract A country style double bedroom with window seats. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales