Look inside this charming Victorian home with great space and style

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Nov 2025, 15:39 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 15:41 GMT
This impressive Victorian home is described by the agent as having ' generous proportions, timeless charm, and a wealth of original features throughout'.

With four double bedrooms, the detached property with good size gardens has family accommodation with plenty of space split in to a number of different rooms.

These include a lovely period style entrance hall with a feature archway and staircase leading up to the first floor, a well-equipped breakfast kitchen with parquet flooring, an elegant lounge with feature fireplace, a dining room with a large fireplace and bay window with fitted bench seating, the snug family room, a spacious music or reading room, and a study or office for the home worker.

At first floor level are the four individually styled and spacious bedrooms, a modern shower room and a separate bathroom with a roll-top, free standing bath and a pedestal wash basin within its suite.

Gardens within perimeter walls and wrought iron railings include a split level arrangement to the front aspect, with a lawn, paved pathways to the front door and by the side of the house, with filled raised borders, and a decorative patio with a pergola and a pond water feature.

To the rear of the house, there's another sizeable patio area that's great for sitting out in summer or for entertaining, an outbuilding used at present as a stylish bar and garden room, a timber summerhouse, an outdoor w.c., and a log store.

A large gate gives access to secure and enclosed parking space.

​​Fairfield House, Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley, is for sale by modern method of auction, and has a starting bid price of £425,000 plus reservation fee, with William H Brown, Pontefract. It has no onward chain.

Call the agents on 01977 791406 for more information.

