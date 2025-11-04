Look inside this charming Victorian home with great space and style

With four double bedrooms, the detached property with good size gardens has family accommodation with plenty of space split in to a number of different rooms.

These include a lovely period style entrance hall with a feature archway and staircase leading up to the first floor, a well-equipped breakfast kitchen with parquet flooring, an elegant lounge with feature fireplace, a dining room with a large fireplace and bay window with fitted bench seating, the snug family room, a spacious music or reading room, and a study or office for the home worker.

At first floor level are the four individually styled and spacious bedrooms, a modern shower room and a separate bathroom with a roll-top, free standing bath and a pedestal wash basin within its suite.

Gardens within perimeter walls and wrought iron railings include a split level arrangement to the front aspect, with a lawn, paved pathways to the front door and by the side of the house, with filled raised borders, and a decorative patio with a pergola and a pond water feature.

To the rear of the house, there's another sizeable patio area that's great for sitting out in summer or for entertaining, an outbuilding used at present as a stylish bar and garden room, a timber summerhouse, an outdoor w.c., and a log store.

A large gate gives access to secure and enclosed parking space.

​​Fairfield House, Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley, is for sale by modern method of auction, and has a starting bid price of £425,000 plus reservation fee, with William H Brown, Pontefract. It has no onward chain.

Call the agents on 01977 791406 for more information.

