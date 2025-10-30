The attractive former school building that is now for sale at £300,000.placeholder image
The attractive former school building that is now for sale at £300,000.

New owner needed to breathe new life in to graffiti-strewn former school

By Sally Burton
Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:48 GMT
​A former village school, in a state of disrepair and daubed with graffiti, is on the market for £300,000.

Advertised as a 'rare opportunity to own a beautiful piece of village history’, The Old East Hardwick School sits within a quiet Yorkshire hamlet, surrounded by lovely countryside.

The character period property, built around 1870 to replace an older school, has retained its large arched windows, with high vaulted ceilings, a slate roof and original stonework. It still displays its original school room layout.

The building's pleasant location is within easy reach of Pontefract, with Wakefied and Leeds a little further afield, and is described by the agent as having 'exciting potential for residential or commercial conversion' subject to planning approval.

Within its peaceful rural setting, the property has a sizeable plot with mature trees, and potential for off street parking.

It is seen as ideal for conversion to a home, studio, or community space, again subject to any necessary planning consents.

East Hardwick is a sought-after village within a short distance of the A1(M) and M62.

East Hardwick School, Darrington Road, East Hardwick, is for sale at £300,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract.

Inside the former school building with walls daubed with graffiti.

1. East Hardwick School, Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract

Inside the former school building with walls daubed with graffiti. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

The interior still has the schoolroom layout, but needs significant restoration work.

2. East Hardwick School, Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract

The interior still has the schoolroom layout, but needs significant restoration work. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

The dilapidated interior of the building.

3. East Hardwick School, Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract

The dilapidated interior of the building. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

The building within its grounds that have potential for off road parking space.

4. East Hardwick School, Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract

The building within its grounds that have potential for off road parking space. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

