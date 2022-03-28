The interior of the cottage has much more space than would be imagined from the outside.

See inside this appealing cottage for sale in a Wakefield village

A deceptively spacious cottage home with lawned gardens is for sale within southern Wakefield’s Walton village.

The stone-built, semi-detached property’s accommodation includes four reception rooms and four bedrooms, with two bathrooms.

Highlights of the stylish and open plan interior include a feature log burner that is central to both the dining and sitting rooms.

There’s also a stunning conservatory with French doors to the garden, and the fresh and modern, roomy beamed kitchen with diner that has fitted units with integrated appliances, and a central island.

An open staircase leads to the first floor from the dining room, while a family room has a utility and cloakroom next to it.

With the bedrooms is a house bathroom that has a white period style suite with a deep, roll top bath.

The master bedroom has its own en suite shower room.

There’s a lovely large decking with seating area outside, that is perfect for entertaining, while the lawned gardens have flowers and shrubs, and are bordered by stone walls and hedging.

A garage and ample parking space comes with the property.

This cottage on Oakenshaw Lane, Walton, is for sale at £499,950 with Holroyd Miller estate agents. Call 01924 299494 for more information.

1. A bright and spacious kitchen

This kitchen, which is open plan with a living area, has a central work island and units with integrated appliances.

2. A stunning conservatory

This extensive space has doors out to the surrounding garden.

3. Doors from the landing

Both the hall and landing provide a good amount of extra space.

4. The dining room

This room shares the central log burner feature with the lounge.

