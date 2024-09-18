See inside this deluxe £1m family home with stylish open plan living

A hallway with gallery landing leads to the versatile reception areas that are designed for both everyday living, and for entertaining guests.

The open plan kitchen with diner and family room is the hub of the home, with high-end appliances, sleek cabinetry, and plenty of Corian worktop space.

Ideal for family gatherings and casual dining, this section of the house has large windows and sliding doors that allow natural light to pour in, while providing easy access to the rear garden.

Adjacent is a comfortable and elegant lounge with a feature fireplace, then a well-appointed ground floor office has its own quiet space, away from the main living areas.

There's a guest w.c. at this level and numerous storage solutions for the stuff of life.

Five large and individually styled bedrooms on the first floor include a main bedroom with a luxury en suite bathroom, and a dressing room.

The second and third bedrooms also have their own en-suite facilities, so are ideal for guests to stay in, or for older children wanting their own space.

The remaining two bedrooms share access to a modern family bathroom.

There's an integral garage, equipped with a charging point for electric vehicles, and the rear garden has plenty of outdoor entertainment options.

A raised decked seating area is perfect for al fresco dining, and there's a lawn, plus a decked barbecue area.

4 Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £1,000,000, with Fine and Country, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234 888.

4 Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire The garden is designed for entertaining.

4 Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield Open plan living combining sleek and modern kitchen, living and dining space.

4 Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire A light, spacious lounge has a feature fireplace.