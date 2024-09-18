The approach to the impressive Flockton property.The approach to the impressive Flockton property.
The approach to the impressive Flockton property.

See inside this deluxe £1m family home with stylish open plan living

By Sally Burton
Published 18th Sep 2024, 16:46 BST
This luxury five-bedroom home has an amazing amount of interior space, with lovely gardens and outdoor entertaining areas.

A hallway with gallery landing leads to the versatile reception areas that are designed for both everyday living, and for entertaining guests.

The open plan kitchen with diner and family room is the hub of the home, with high-end appliances, sleek cabinetry, and plenty of Corian worktop space.

Ideal for family gatherings and casual dining, this section of the house has large windows and sliding doors that allow natural light to pour in, while providing easy access to the rear garden.

Adjacent is a comfortable and elegant lounge with a feature fireplace, then a well-appointed ground floor office has its own quiet space, away from the main living areas.

There's a guest w.c. at this level and numerous storage solutions for the stuff of life.

Five large and individually styled bedrooms on the first floor include a main bedroom with a luxury en suite bathroom, and a dressing room.

The second and third bedrooms also have their own en-suite facilities, so are ideal for guests to stay in, or for older children wanting their own space.

The remaining two bedrooms share access to a modern family bathroom.

There's an integral garage, equipped with a charging point for electric vehicles, and the rear garden has plenty of outdoor entertainment options.

A raised decked seating area is perfect for al fresco dining, and there's a lawn, plus a decked barbecue area.

4 Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £1,000,000, with Fine and Country, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234 888.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-swish-four-bed-home-thats-great-for-entertaining-and-has-a-pool-4780000

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-gorgeous-village-home-thats-something-of-a-tardis-4775992

The garden is designed for entertaining.

1. 4 Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

The garden is designed for entertaining. Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield

Photo Sales
Open plan living combining sleek and modern kitchen, living and dining space.

2. 4 Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield

Open plan living combining sleek and modern kitchen, living and dining space. Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield

Photo Sales
A light, spacious lounge has a feature fireplace.

3. 4 Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

A light, spacious lounge has a feature fireplace. Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield

Photo Sales
One bedroom has access to balcony seating.

4. 4 Coachgates, Flockton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

One bedroom has access to balcony seating. Photo: Fine and Country, Wakefield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldWest Yorkshire