See inside this minimalist, spacious yet cosy, Scandinavian style home

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 09:52 BST
This light and roomy Scandi-style home with a 'reverse living' layout that sees four bedrooms on the ground floor and open plan living space above, is designed to maximise the views from its windows.

The first floor balcony is another vantage point, while the main living areas have triple-glazed windows, ensuring warmth and efficiency.

A vestibule with glazed doors opens to a roomy hallway, and the main bedroom, with inbuilt media wall and speaker system, has engineered oak flooring.

Bi-fold doors lead out to the front patio.

Two further double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, and a fourth currently serves as a single bedroom and dressing room.

The modern family bathroom contains a deep bathtub, and twin washbasins on wooden vanity units, with the luxury of a large walk-in shower. This bathroom and a contemporary shower room both have underfloor heating.

A utility or boot room has a door to the garden.

Open-tread stairs lead to the first floor, passing a feature floor-to-ceiling window. Large Velux windows add more natural light, while giving a golden glow to the engineered oak flooring.

On the first floor, high gloss white units are fitted to the rear wall, with wood-effect units forming a central island with informal seating, with plenty of space for formal dining.

The well-equipped kitchen includes two Bosch electric ovens and a five-burner hob, with a Smeg dishwasher and an American-style fridge freezer.

An adjoining cosy lounge has sliding doors to the south-facing balcony with an oak floor and glass balustrade.

Remote control wooden gates open to the private property that has CCTV and alarm systems, and shutters to all windows.

To the rear of the low-maintenance garden is a garage with power and light, and a workshop.

This home in Hardwick Road, Pontefract, is for sale at £500,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract.

Entry to the house with an open staircase leading up to the first floor.

Entry to the house with an open staircase leading up to the first floor.

The bright and spacious first floor lounge area opens out to a balcony.

The bright and spacious first floor lounge area opens out to a balcony.

A modern, open plan breakfast kitchen.

A modern, open plan breakfast kitchen.

The sizeable balcony looks out oer surrounding greenery.

The sizeable balcony looks out oer surrounding greenery.

