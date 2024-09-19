See inside this stunning, five-bedroom bungalow you could move straight in to

With a spacious and private plot on Lawns Lane in the semi-rural Carr Gate area of Wakefield, this home is well placed for local amenities, with good transport links.

Offering modern and versatile living space, the property has a roomy entrance hall, a comfortable lounge, a luxury fitted kitchen with dining room, a separate utility room, and five good size bedrooms, with two luxury bathrooms and a useful home office or study.

Enclosed lawned gardens lie to both the front and rear, and there’s a double-width garage with plenty of off street parking, accessed by a gated driveway.

The bungalow in Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, WF2 0QX, is for sale priced £680,000, with Purplebricks Wakefield.

