See inside this stunning, five-bedroom bungalow you could move straight in to

With a spacious and private plot on Lawns Lane in the semi-rural Carr Gate area of Wakefield, this home is well placed for local amenities, with good transport links.
On the market with Purplebricks at £680,000, it can be viewed in full here: https://fave.co/3MQEeN3
Offering modern and versatile living space, the property has a roomy entrance hall, a comfortable lounge, a luxury fitted kitchen with dining room, a separate utility room, and five good size bedrooms, with two luxury bathrooms and a useful home office or study.
Enclosed lawned gardens lie to both the front and rear, and there’s a double-width garage with plenty of off street parking, accessed by a gated driveway.
