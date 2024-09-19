The Carr Gate property has extensive lawned gardens with seating areas.The Carr Gate property has extensive lawned gardens with seating areas.
See inside this stunning, five-bedroom bungalow you could move straight in to

By Sally Burton
Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:56 BST
This skilfully extended, immaculate detached bungalow is for sale in one of Wakefield’s most sought after residential areas.

With a spacious and private plot on Lawns Lane in the semi-rural Carr Gate area of Wakefield, this home is well placed for local amenities, with good transport links.

On the market with Purplebricks at £680,000, it can be viewed in full here: https://fave.co/3MQEeN3

Offering modern and versatile living space, the property has a roomy entrance hall, a comfortable lounge, a luxury fitted kitchen with dining room, a separate utility room, and five good size bedrooms, with two luxury bathrooms and a useful home office or study.

Enclosed lawned gardens lie to both the front and rear, and there’s a double-width garage with plenty of off street parking, accessed by a gated driveway.

The bungalow in Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, WF2 0QX, is for sale priced £680,000, with Purplebricks Wakefield.

The spacious reception hall.

1. Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, WF2 0QX

The spacious reception hall. Photo: Purplebricks Wakefield

A double aspect lounge that's bright and modern.

2. Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, WF2 0QX

A double aspect lounge that's bright and modern. Photo: Purplebricks Wakefield

The stunning kitchen and diner, with fitted units and integrated appliances.

3. Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, WF2 0QX

The stunning kitchen and diner, with fitted units and integrated appliances. Photo: Purplebricks Wakefield

The dining area is versatile space that has doors to the gardens and outdoor seating area.

4. Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, WF2 0QX

The dining area is versatile space that has doors to the gardens and outdoor seating area. Photo: Purplebricks Wakefield

