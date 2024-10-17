Show homes launch a first for housebuilder as new designs unveiled

Taylor Wimpey's Morwick Springs development, in Leeds Road

New show homes launched in Leeds mark a first for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire as the portfolio of house types has never been built before in the region.

The Wakefield-based housebuilder is opening not one, but three, show homes at its Morwick Springs development, in Leeds Road.

In another first for the region, the new development will be completely gas free, with all homes benefitting from air source heat pumps, as well as energy saving features such as triple glazing, waste water heat recovery and EV charging points.

The development marks Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire’s first phase on the East Leeds Extension (ELE), a major development of new homes and community facilities around the new East Leeds Orbital Route. This phase will see 300 homes delivered, with the second phase due to increase the total to nearer 800.

Morwick Springs will offer a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes built in a contemporary style, featuring red brick as well as rendered properties, some with anthracite windows.

Prospective buyers will be able to visit a three-bedroom semi-detached Harrton, a four-bedroom semi-detached Trelton, as well as the four-bedroom detached Rightford, which also features a separate study.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “This is a major development for us, not just because we are launching new designs but because of the energy-saving features they provide. These homes really are designed for the future.

“We were the first to launch along the East Leeds Extension and are excited to welcome people to the development so that they can see our stunning new house types for themselves.

“We hope Morwick Springs will foster a strong sense of community and it has been designed to include green spaces, walking paths and parks which also link to cycle paths in the area, which will suit families, dog walkers, and fitness enthusiasts alike. The development will also have bat boxes, sparrow boxes, swift boxes and starling boxes.

“We encourage anyone interested in moving to this area to get in touch with our sales teams to find out more.”

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire launched the development remotely from its existing Sales Information Centre at Woodside Vale, in North Leeds, in June. However, the new show homes also feature a new marketing suite. Prices range from £269,995 to £479,995.

For further details about Morwick Springs, Leeds Road, LS15 8TA, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leeds/morwick-springs in or telephone 0113 5377480.