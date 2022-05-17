Further renovation has taken place in more recent years but original features remain intact in various parts of the lovely building.

With both wall-enclosed gardens and views over the common, this spacious home has rooms filled with natural light due to many windows that also display impressive views.

There’s the lounge with its living-flame gas fire, marble hearth, and hand-carved mantle with brass fender, then further sitting rooms, one with a library, that has an ornate feature fireplace.

A formal dining room is of flexible use, and a timber-beamed snug has one of many window seats. There’s also a utility, w.c., pantry and lower ground floor wine cellar.

The beamed breakfast kitchen has units with granite work surfaces, inset spotlighting, Amtico flooring, and dual aspect windows.

Two staircases lead up to a split level landing and four bedrooms, the principal with an en-suite bathroom containing a claw foot bath, and a main shower room. A second bedroom, too, has a contemporary-style en suite.

There’s a cast iron fireplace and en suite w.c. with washbasin and vanity unit in bedroom three. A passage leads to single-beamed bedroom four which links to an adjoining barn building, and bedroom five or home office, with a walk-in wardrobe.

A front courtyard allows for parking, with two garages. With the attractive lawned gardens are flower beds, a veg. patch and two patio areas.

Bellamy House, Heath, has a £1,200,000 price tag and is for sale with Simon Blyth estate agent. Call 01977 800259 for details.

