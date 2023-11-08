This family home in a quiet Sandal cul-de-sac has a totally private rear garden with a large summerhouse, suitable for a variety of uses, including as a home office.

A spacious driveway fronts the detached Sandal property.

The detached property with four bedrooms has a central reception hall with guest cloakroom to the side.

A front-facing main living room has double doors through to a separate sitting room, and this in turn has an archway that leads to the adjoining music room.

Double doors here take you to a dining room with living flame gas fire, then a conservatory with double doors out to the rear garden.

A flow-through breakfast area and fitted kitchen with cream units and solid wood 'butcher's block' style worktops, overlooks the garden. Within the kitchen is a built-in double oven and a five ring, gas on glass hob.

Four first floor bedrooms include a main bedroom with an en suite shower room, and dressing area.

The family bathroom is equipped with both bath and shower.

Outside the property has a gated drive which provides parking and leads to an integral garage.

The private rear garden is lawned, with seating areas, a summer house, and surrounding trees, plants and shrubs.

The modern summer house with power and light has a wall-mounted electric fire, and is ideal for relaxing and entertaining. It could, however, be used for many different purposes. French doors open to a covered veranda overlooking the garden, and there is a wooden storage shed.

20, Roger Drive, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 9DA is for sale at £550,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 266555.

Inside the versatile summerhouse, that has power, light, and a wall-mounted heater.

