Take a tour of this fabulous family home for sale in Sandal
The detached property with four bedrooms has a central reception hall with guest cloakroom to the side.
A front-facing main living room has double doors through to a separate sitting room, and this in turn has an archway that leads to the adjoining music room.
Double doors here take you to a dining room with living flame gas fire, then a conservatory with double doors out to the rear garden.
A flow-through breakfast area and fitted kitchen with cream units and solid wood 'butcher's block' style worktops, overlooks the garden. Within the kitchen is a built-in double oven and a five ring, gas on glass hob.
Four first floor bedrooms include a main bedroom with an en suite shower room, and dressing area.
The family bathroom is equipped with both bath and shower.
Outside the property has a gated drive which provides parking and leads to an integral garage.
Gardens to the rear have a decked and paved seating area with steps down to the lawn with established beds and borders.
The modern summer house with power and light has a wall-mounted electric fire, and is ideal for relaxing and entertaining. It could, however, be used for many different purposes. French doors open to a covered veranda overlooking the garden, and there is a wooden storage shed.
20, Roger Drive, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 9DA is for sale at £550,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 266555.
