This £1.25m home has a bedroom suite "like a boutique hotel - only better"

Sycamore House has a tranquil setting, on a no-through road within the sought after village of Woolley.

It is described by the agents as "a home that quietly impresses at every turn".

Its stone cobbled driveway, with parking for several vehicles, leads to an integral double garage with automated doors.

Boundary walls and hedging provide privacy, while subtle external lighting illuminates the stone façade at nightfall.

A particularly stylish entrance door leads through to a remarkable double-height entrance hall.

Light cascades down from a gallery landing, and catches the stainless steel and etched glass balustrades.

Beneath this is well-designed inbuilt seating with storage and a cloaks cupboard, while an inner hallway leads to main living spaces.

The first sitting room is spectacular, with triple aspect views across the gardens.

Twin doors open to a terrace, and a central gas coal-effect fire provides a cosy welcome on cooler days.

The dining room, with stunning slide-back doors, and an inbuilt drinks and display cabinet, is adaptable to all occasions.

Through twin glazed doors​ is the impressive dining kitchen by KC Kitchens. At its heart is an island with breakfast bar, while a dining bay overlooks the gardens. Twin doors open to the terrace.

With a full bank of Miele ovens alongside a stylish Liebherr stainless steel fridge freezer, is an induction hob, hot plate, integrated Miele dishwasher, a Blanco twin sink with waste disposal, a Quooker flex tap, and a larder, all with a quality finish.

Off the kitchen is a fitted-out utility room, and a stylish w.c..

From a cosy snug area is a garden room with a high-angled ceiling line, roof windows and walls of glass displaying the gardens. Twin glazed doors open to the terrace, and the room is wired for sound.

A staircase with inset spotlights climbs to a striking gallery landing with a study area, shelving, and a beautifully designed desk behind etched glass, all enjoying views across the gardens to the village.

The home's main bedroom suite, overlooking the garden, has twin sliding doors to two dressing rooms, each with bespoke furniture and inset spotlights.

Beyond, the stunning en suite includes a double-ended bath, a large shower, and twin glazed wash basins.

Bedroom two is also a spacious double that looks across gardens and rooftops. It has a full wall of fitted wardrobes, and a high spec en suite with wet-room-style shower.

Two further double bedrooms are served by a luxurious house bathroom, again with a wet-room-style shower.

Peaceful gardens wrap around Sycamore House, with all-season colour and manicured lawns. A stream runs through, and views take in the village church.

​​Sycamore House, Woolley, WF4 2JY​, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire.

