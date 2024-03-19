Hillthorpe Cottage stands within around 4.6acres of grounds.

Carefully modernised, but still with many of its original features, the five bedroom detached family home has exceptional privacy, with facilities that include a 3.6 acre paddock within a 4.6 acres total plot.

A gated driveway with parking space leads up to the rear entrance of the home.

From the utility porch is a modern fitted kitchen with wooden units and a built-in oven, then a formal dining room with multi-fuel burner.

A central hallway with guest w.c. leads to a beamed sitting room that has an open fireplace with cast iron surround.

The bright living room has French doors, a full-length window, and a wood-burner on stone hearth.

Also on the ground floor is a double bedroom with en suite shower room.

Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, the main room with a modern en suite, and there’s a family bathroom.

A modern fitted kitchen with built-in cooker.

To the side of the house, a large detached outbuilding, formerly a laundry, is currently used as a garage and workshop, but could suit many purposes, including being developed as further accommodation, subject to planning requirements.

In front of the house is a formal lawned garden, beyond which is the grass paddock.

Another lawn slopes down to adjoining woodland.

The property has oil fired central heating and a private waste water system.

A further 6.25 acres of woodland is available by separate negotiation.