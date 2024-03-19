Tour this family home in a picturesque location, with land and development potential
Carefully modernised, but still with many of its original features, the five bedroom detached family home has exceptional privacy, with facilities that include a 3.6 acre paddock within a 4.6 acres total plot.
A gated driveway with parking space leads up to the rear entrance of the home.
From the utility porch is a modern fitted kitchen with wooden units and a built-in oven, then a formal dining room with multi-fuel burner.
A central hallway with guest w.c. leads to a beamed sitting room that has an open fireplace with cast iron surround.
The bright living room has French doors, a full-length window, and a wood-burner on stone hearth.
Also on the ground floor is a double bedroom with en suite shower room.
Four double bedrooms are on the first floor, the main room with a modern en suite, and there’s a family bathroom.
To the side of the house, a large detached outbuilding, formerly a laundry, is currently used as a garage and workshop, but could suit many purposes, including being developed as further accommodation, subject to planning requirements.
In front of the house is a formal lawned garden, beyond which is the grass paddock.
Another lawn slopes down to adjoining woodland.
The property has oil fired central heating and a private waste water system.
A further 6.25 acres of woodland is available by separate negotiation.
HIllthorpe Cottage, Wentbridge Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, is priced at £900,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-contemporary-wakefield-home-with-open-space-and-style-4559093
www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-whole-normanton-street-comprising-three-historic-homes-is-set-to-be-sold-4554381