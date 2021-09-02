Bumble Bee captured in mid-flight with bags of pollen on her legs
This little bumble bee is captured perfectly as she busys herself collecting pollen from the flowers of an English garden on a summer's day.
The tiny, white-tailed bumble bee can be seen hovering close to a pink-leafed flower with sacs of golden pollen bulging from her hind legs.
In pin-sharp perfection, the image captures the bee in mid-flight as she darts among the flowers.
The image was caught by amateur wildlife photographer Jamie Hall, 34, in his mother's garden.
He used a macro - or close-up lens - to record the moment.
Jamie, who works as a scuba diving instructor, said: "My mother is pretty green-fingered and has a nice floral garden which is a haven for bees and insects.
"Whenever I go there I go with my camera and hang around the flowers
"On this occasion I spotted a solitary bee with two large pollen sacs on its legs flitting among the flowers.
"It's not very easy trying to take a pin sharp picture of them using a macro lens because it has a shallow depth of field.
"However I was very pleased with this picture, it's my favourite 'in-flight' shot of the season."
Bumble bees and honey bees carry pollen in corbiculae - or pollen baskets.
They are found on the outside of the hind legs of female bees, and consist of a slightly concave area surrounded by long hairs.