Bumble Bee captured in mid-flight with bags of pollen on her legs

This little bumble bee is captured perfectly as she busys herself collecting pollen from the flowers of an English garden on a summer's day.

The tiny, white-tailed bumble bee can be seen hovering close to a pink-leafed flower with sacs of golden pollen bulging from her hind legs.

In pin-sharp perfection, the image captures the bee in mid-flight as she darts among the flowers.

The image was caught by amateur wildlife photographer Jamie Hall, 34, in his mother's garden.

He used a macro - or close-up lens - to record the moment.

Jamie, who works as a scuba diving instructor, said: "My mother is pretty green-fingered and has a nice floral garden which is a haven for bees and insects.

"Whenever I go there I go with my camera and hang around the flowers

"On this occasion I spotted a solitary bee with two large pollen sacs on its legs flitting among the flowers.

"It's not very easy trying to take a pin sharp picture of them using a macro lens because it has a shallow depth of field.

"However I was very pleased with this picture, it's my favourite 'in-flight' shot of the season."

Bumble bees and honey bees carry pollen in corbiculae - or pollen baskets.