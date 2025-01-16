The Ridings: Wakefield shopping centre announces temporary closure of popular entrance
The Kirkgate entrance closed on Monday (January 13), and will remain shut until Monday, January 27.
The redevelopment work taking place is part of new owner Zahid Iqbal‘s plan to revamp the once award-winning Wakefield hotspot.
Mr Iqbal announced a vast refurbishment of The Ridings, after buying the centre in March 2023.
Since then, various new businesses have opened including a tattoo shop, a toy store and a butchers alongside a new indoor adventure park.
The new work will see areas knocked down to make space for an outdoor space.
Posting to social media, a spokesperson for The Ridings said: “Due to redevelopment works, our Kirkgate entrance will be closed from Monday, January 13, 2025 until Monday, January 27, 2025.
“Your nearest entrance is our cathedral entrance in the precinct, opposite the cathedral.
“Sorry for any inconvenience caused, whilst we carry out this essential work.”
