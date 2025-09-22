Million with asthma unaware they qualify for FREE energy grant

Asthma sufferers qualify for ECO4, which requires energy suppliers to fund and deliver energy efficiency improvements in UK homes | No credit

As temperatures fall and winter approaches, Energy Saving Genie is urging households with health conditions to check if they qualify for the fourth phase of the Energy Company Obligation, known as ECO4.

With only months remaining, ECO4 requires energy suppliers to fund and deliver energy efficiency improvements in UK homes. This support is helping households access whole-home upgrades such as replacing old, inefficient boilers with greener heating systems, and installing loft, cavity wall and internal wall insulation. These improvements not only cut energy bills but also make homes warmer and healthier.

“Far too many families are missing out on free grants because they don’t know their health condition qualifies. We want to spread the message that schemes like ECO4 are there to help – and it takes less than a minute to check eligibility,” said Kate Hallewell, Founder of Energy Saving Genie.

Health conditions worsened by cold homes

Cold, damp homes increase the risk of asthma attacks, aggravate heart conditions, and make mobility issues harder to manage. Ofgem guidance allows GPs to refer patients who qualify through health, but many households do not realise the breadth of conditions covered.

Energy Saving Genie has already helped applicants with:

Asthma and other respiratory conditions

Cardiovascular disease

Mobility issues

Chronic pain and immunosuppression

In addition, most pensioners qualify automatically under ECO4 rules, giving older households the chance to stay warm, safe and healthy this winter without the financial strain of paying for upgrades themselves.

One recent applicant with severe asthma was told she did not qualify until her GP referral confirmed eligibility. She has since had a new boiler and insulation installed, reducing both flare-ups and heating costs.

Act now – before it’s too late

Energy Saving Genie is warning households not to delay. Once energy suppliers have met their legal obligations under ECO4, funding will no longer be available.

“Winter is coming, and ECO4 is in its final stretch. If your health is affected by living in a cold home, now is the time to apply,” added Hallewell.

Households can check eligibility in minutes using Energy Saving Genie’s free online grant checker. For more information about the ECO4 Scheme, visit: www.energysavinggenie.co.uk/eco4-scheme

