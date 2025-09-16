Andrew Elsby was shocked when a film crew from BOTB turned up at his door | BOTB

Andrew Elsby from Wakefield won a Renault 5 Iconic in BOTB’s online competition, receiving a surprise visit from presenter Christian Williams

A dad from Yorkshire has won a brand-new electric car worth £30,000 in an online spot the ball competition he entered for just 90p.

Andrew Elsby, from Wakefield, won a Renault 5 Iconic in online competition specialist BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition.

The 48-year-old, who is an operations director for a company specialising in testing and inspection, was at home when BOTB presenter Christian Williams turned up and surprised him with the news of his big win.

“No way!” said Andrew, when he saw Christian standing in his doorway. Andrew, who plays regularly and watches other winners’ videos online, recognised Christian immediately.

“Every week I check to see how close I’ve been. To actually see Christian in the flesh was surreal,” he said.

Andrew, a fan of electric cars who already drives a Tesla, was impressed with Renault’s modern twist on the classic 1970s design.

The Renault 5 Iconic revives the retro spirit of its predecessor while incorporating modern technology, including a virtual assistant and built-in Google.

He got to sit inside the car while Christian talked him through some of its standout features.

Among the surprises, Andrew also received a green cap and a mini toy car model from Bennett Renault, matching the one he had just won.

“It’s a cute car, and I like what they have done with it,” he said. “My mum had one of the originals when I was about four. It was yellow with a squeaky black leather interior.”

With his wife's special birthday just around the corner, Andrew is tempted to take the cash alternative to make the celebration extra special.

“The cash would certainly help towards that,” he added.

Andrew has a teenage son who helps him play the competition and encourages him to aim for the supercars.

His son has already drawn up a Christmas wish list if his dad decides to take the cash alternative.

Christian said: “Andrew’s reaction was fantastic – you could see how much of a shock it was, but also how much fun he had sitting in the car and exploring its features.

“I love the design of this car, and it’s a gorgeous place to be.

“He’s clearly a fan of electric vehicles already, and whether he chooses to keep the Renault 5 or take the cash alternative, it’s a brilliant win for him.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes.

It is also currently offering people the chance to win a luxury four-bedroom home in Surrey and Audi Q8 Black Edition totalling £810,000 in a competition costing just £1.

