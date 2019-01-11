City to host comedy club as rhubarb festival returns

Wakefield’s Food, Drink and Rhubarb Festival is set to play host to a comedy club for the first time.

Angelos Epithemiou, famous for his part in BBC comedy game show Shooting Stars with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, will be performing.

Other celebrity guests across the weekend will include ITV’s Katie Rushworth and BBC’s Chris Bavin who will entertain the crowd with tips on cooking healthy meals at bargain prices.

The annual festival, which celebrates the city’s traditional links with the rhubarb growing industry, offers food, drink and entertainment for the whole family.

This year, the festival will run from Friday, February 22, to Sunday, February 24.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “With just over six weeks left until Wakefield’s famous Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb, this year’s event is set to be the biggest and best yet.

“The comedy club will no doubt attract even more visitors alongside those who already enjoy the many delights on offer, all celebrating our rich rhubarb heritage.

“Please get the dates in your diary.”

The 13th festival will also offer a whole host of tasty treats, from artisan breads, preserves and cheeses, to gin and wine, each with their very own rhubarb twist.

Revellers will be able to enjoy live music in the Rhu-Bar Tent, a fully-heated Yurt situated in the Bull Ring, which operates a licenced bar, or visit one of many street vendors across the city centre to enjoy hot food.

Cafes and restaurants throughout the city will also offer themed snacks.

The festival’s first ever comedy club will take place on Friday, February 22, from 7pm.

Tickets cost £10 and must be purchased in advance.

A limited number are available.

The festival will run from 10am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and between 10am and 4pm on Sunday.

Visit www.experience wakefield.co.uk/rhubarb to purchase tickets or to find out more about the festival.