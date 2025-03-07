'A danger to children': Registered Wakefield sex offender jailed for further child sexual abuse

A registered sex offender from Wakefield has been sent to prison after being found guilty of further child sexual abuse charges.

Robert Cross, 36, of Queens Drive in Wrenthorpe, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday) for seven counts of sexual activity with a child.

The offences relate to a male victim and took place between 2008 and 2011 in the Wakefield area.

The victim came forward to report the abuse in 2021 and subsequent work by police led to Cross being arrested later that year.

As part of the investigation, officers were able to trace an old Facebook message from 2016 in which Cross admitted the offending and made efforts to distance himself from his offending and the victim.

Following a trial in February this year, Cross was found guilty by jury of all seven child sex offences.

He was today sentenced to nine years imprisonment, was issued an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention order and ordered to be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.Leading

the investigation, Detective Sergeant Will Denton, formerly of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding, said: “Firstly, and most importantly, I want to thank the victim in this case for his immense bravery in coming forward to report the abuse he suffered, as well as his strength and dignity throughout the criminal justice process.

“Cross preyed upon and exploited him knowing that he was a vulnerable child, and I hope the sentence handed down today serves as a clear reminder that this abhorrent behaviour will not be tolerated.

"I am in no doubt that Cross, is a danger to children. Twice, he has been found guilty of exploiting vulnerable children. The streets of Wakefield and West Yorkshire are safer with him behind bars.

“I hope that this case helps encourage anybody who has suffered similar offences, recent or not, to come forward and report them to us.

“You will be listened to. You will be taken seriously. Specially trained officers will support you throughout the process. They can also refer you to further help and support if needed.

“We do not underestimate how hard it is to come forward, but I want to assure survivors of abuse, that we will do all we can to secure justice.”