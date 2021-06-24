Officers have taped off a large area around Upper Warrengate, in Eastmoor, following an incident on Grantley Street last night.

Multiple police officers and vehicles remain stationed in the area, and a white tent, believed to be a forensics tent, has been erected in the garden of a house off Grantley Street.

Neighbouring Boots Pharmacy remains closed today, and nearby Warrengate Medical Centre has also been forced to close while police carry out work in the area.

A heavy police presence remains on a busy Wakefield street this morning, following a large incident in the Eastmoor area. Pictured is the police scene on Upper Warrengate this morning.

A recorded message on the Centre's answering machine says: "Due to an incident the practice is only dealing with urgent problems today.

"We only have skeleton staff on site and therefore we ask patients to only contact the practice if [it is] an urgent case.

"All routine matters should be deferred until tomorrow."

Officers were first seen in the area shortly after 7pm last night, and it is understood that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance also landed nearby.

Multiple police officers and vehicles remain stationed in the area, and a white tent, believed to be a forensics tent, has been erected in the garden of a house off Grantley Street.

A small crowd of people could be seen gathered around the police tape.

A Police Welfare Unit, which provides officers a place to take breaks, get drinks and use the bathroom, is also on scene.