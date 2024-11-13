Police operation Castleford: Eight arrests made and cannabis farm discovered during week-long operation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight people were arrested for numerous offences during a week-long police operation in Castleford.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team were joined by specialist teams, including the Proactive Intercept Team, the Dog Section and Mounted Unit, during the ‘week of action’ from Tuesday, November 5, to Friday, November 8.

Five people were arrested who were wanted on warrant, including Drew Garside, aged 29, of no fixed abode, who was arrested after being sighted by PCSOs on patrol in the town centre.

He was wanted for failing to appear at court to face five charges of theft from shop.

He has now appeared at court and been given a custodial sentence and made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order for three years.

Other arrests included a woman who was detained by a PCSO and found in possession of stolen goods following a reported shoplifting offence at a shop in the town centre.

On Tuesday, November 5, a cannabis farm was found following the execution of a warrant at a property on New Street, Castleford.

Two people were arrested and charged with production of a Class B drug.

Vo Thang, aged 40, and Vo Thanh Hai, aged 36, both of New Street, have appeared in court and been remanded to appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 5.

Speed checks were also carried out outside Airedale Academy on Crewe Road, at school drop off time and engagement activity with street PACT (Police and Communities Together) work on Robin Hood Street, Charles Street and Pretoria Street.

Inspector Glen Costello, of Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I hope the public are reassured by some of the proactive work that is going on in Castleford to address areas of concern for residents and local businesses, such as speeding and shoplifting.

“A few of the arrests were as a result of our eagle-eyed PCSOs and shows the work that our neighbourhood teams do day in day out tackling crime and ASB. It was also great to be joined by some specialist Force resources for this ‘week of action’.”