Teen burglar found hiding in wheelie bin is jailed

Nineteen-year-old Brandon Varley was part of a gang who broke their way into property in Crofton on the evening on January 23.

Two months prior, he was arrested alongside another man for going equipped for burglary, prosecutor Joseph Hudson told Leeds Crown Court.

Police had noticed a VW Golf parked at the side of the A19 in the early hours of November 2 last and stopped to investigate.

Varley was given a 24-month term at a YOI.

Two men leapt from the front seats and ran so officers gave chase, following them over a garden wall and into an overgrown area.

Varley, and 23-year-old Daniel Fryer, were found hiding in bushes and arrested. They gave no comments during interview.

Inside the VW Golf they found registration plates and tools for burglary including mole grips, knives and a screw driver. The car had also been stolen from the Swindon area in Wiltshire days before.

Then on January 23 this year, Varley was part of a gang that was disturbed by the occupant of the home in Crofton. After fleeing, police then noticed a Ford Kuga that they suspected to have been stolen from Hemsworth days before.

As they tried to follow, the vehicle sped off reaching speeds of up to 90mph and managed to lose the pursuing officers. However, a call was made to police from a woman a short time later who said she noticed three men approach her property after exiting a Kuga.

Police were called to the scene and three men were seen running off. A police dog was dispatched but was unable to find the men.

However, Varley was found hiding in a wheelie bin. He had a balaclava on him. The Kuga also had false plates attached.

Varley, of Quarry Mount, Ryhill, admitted a charge of burglary and going quipped.

Fryer, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, admitted going equipped from November last year.

Both appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link, Varley from HMP Doncaster and Fryer from HMP Leeds, where they were being held on remand.

Mitigating for Varley, Kate Bisset could not explain Varley's participation in criminal activities.

She said: "He does not have a particularly reason to get involved in these matters. He did not have a lot going on in his life."

She said he has been using his time on remand wisely, learning trades.

He has a previous conviction for handling stolen goods, but his co-accused Fryer has 10 convictions for 28 offences.

Mitigating for Fryer, Jade Edwards acknowledged that his record was an "unenviable one", but said he wanted end his pattern of criminal behaviour and get out to see his mother who is seriously ill.