Two remain in critical condition after stabbing in Wakefield as three men released

Officers were called to reports of two men having been stabbed at 6:10pm on Grantley Street, off Upper Warrengate.

Two men were taken to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Wakefield on Wednesday.

Two men aged 37 and 47 have been released without charge and an 18-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Forensic team and police cars remain on Wakefield street as local shops and GP surgery forced to closeDetective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson (Protective Services, Crime), said: “This was a serious incident in which two young males have been seriously injured. I would appeal to anyone who saw this incident or who has information about it to contact police.”