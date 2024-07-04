Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A window cleaner beat a man unconscious after he complained about his driving, then punched the victim’s friend unconscious who came to his aid.

Ryan Owen was jailed this week for the double attack in the village of Crigglestone, Wakefield.

One victim suffered multiple fractures to his eye socket and nose during the bloody assault, after he shouted at Owen and gesticulated towards him about the speed he was travelling, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The victims had both been at Crigglestone Working Men’s Club to watch the snooker team play on the evening of October 17 last year, although they were not out together.

Ryan Owen (pictured) beat two men unconscious on High Street, Crigglestone. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

The first man left after 8.30pm and as he was walking along High Street, Owen drove past at speed, prosecutor Lucy Brown said.

He shouted towards the car and 31-year-old Owen then stopped and got out to remonstrate with him.

A witness said he saw Owen punch the victim around 10 times. The man knew nothing of the assault and could only remember waking up later in Pinderfields.

But while he was being attacked, the second man challenged Owen, who told him he “had beef” with the first victim, before asking if he “wanted beef”.

A witness said Owen was pacing and “overtaken by rage”, before he then turned his attention to the second man whom he punched once and knocked out. He suffered a broken nose.

Owen, of Maple Street, Wakefield, later boasted that someone had tried to jump in front of his car and “got more than they bargained for”.

The police arrested him the next day from his girlfriend’s house. He largely gave no comments during his interview.

He later admitted Section 18 GBH with intent and ABH. He has seven previous convictions for nine offences, including possession of a knife, battery of a taxi driver over a disputed fare and assault on an emergency worker.

Mitigating, Mohammed Rafiq said that Owen knows he “has issues and needs help”. He said he “suffered abuse from a young age” and was previously diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He said that night Owen knew he was driving too fast, but said something “triggered” him to stop and square up to the victims.

Mr Rafiq said: “It ended in a situation that got very, very bad. It went far too far and he accepts that. He knows it will be a custodial sentence, the question is how long?

“He realises he has to be punished for what he has done.”